Dallas Stars Daily Links: Joe Pavelski’s Big Night Key To Stars’ Big Win

The Dallas Stars earned a win last night in their first game against the Seattle Kraken. And the First Star of the Game was also the first on the ice, and the last off of it.

Joe Pavelski, at age 37, had the first five-point game of his career against the Kraken. He does many things well – but the way he keeps doing the things that made him famous seems to be his Captain America superpower. The Athletic’s Saad Yousuf focused his postgame meditations on Pavs, including his characteristic modesty:

“It’s a fun night,” Pavelski said. “Pucks going in the net, and we’re getting a lot of chances. You know the fifth one, usually when you have a night where you put a few points on the board, it’s your linemates that have been really good, which was a big part of the case here tonight. You get a little lucky, win a faceoff and the puck gets someone on the empty-netters. Yeah, it was good, but the line was great.” It’s not surprising that Pavelski would deflect credit to his teammates and some luck, but as head coach Rick Bowness put it after the game, “It’s not a fluke.”

As Saad points out, it’s never a fluke with Pavelski:

Pavelski’s longevity and productiveness are about as impressive as any story of older guys fending off Father Time across all sports. Last season, Pavelski was a consistent presence for a team littered with injuries and finished as the Stars’ leading scorer. Thirty-three games into this season, it’s much of the same. He’s one of five forwards on the team to play every game, and despite being the oldest player on the roster, the 37-year-old leads the Stars in goals (15), assists (20) and points (35).

Stars Stuff

Jason Robertson can do no wrong. It’s a fact.

The game on the ice can't happen without the guys behind the scenes pic.twitter.com/2PxB0zFoJO — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) January 13, 2022

Ben Bishop did a great job last night, too, apparently. It would be nice if fans could actually, you know, watch. (Yes, Tom, every time.)

The COVID carousel turns once again, and Anton Khudobin and Rhett Gardner are on their way back to Big D.

The @DallasStars have recalled Anton Khudobin and Rhett Gardner from the Texas Stars.



More @reelpopcorn | #txstars — Texas Stars (@TexasStars) January 12, 2022

Around The Leagues

#Murder Was The Case

Auston Matthews set a franchise record, but he couldn’t beat Karel Vejmelka’s huge performance as the Arizona Coyotes stunned the Toronto Maple Leafs, 2-1.

Karel Vejmelka makes 45 saves as the #Yotes beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 https://t.co/4EV0lLEoka — Five For Howling (@Five4Howling) January 13, 2022

Are the Toronto media already bracing for another first-round exit? Here’s the thought experiment Leafs Nation hates, yet can’t look away from.

Will Auston Matthews ever leave the Maple Leafs to go home to play for the Arizona Coyotes? https://t.co/SQxRgatdlM — Toronto Sun (@TheTorontoSun) January 13, 2022

Speaking of players on the move, the Evander Kane saga has taken a new twist, thanks to the Edmonton Oilers and Ken Holland.

Oilers GM Ken Holland told reporters on Tuesday he has talked with Evander Kane’s agent after his contract was recently terminated by the Sharks



MORE: https://t.co/fzSa266sJP pic.twitter.com/5bFtK3tT0M — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) January 12, 2022

Elliotte Friedman has more, but try not to blow your stack over the John Klingberg situation, or when you read what the refs told the Stars about why Miro Heiskanen fell in that corner.

Crazy day. 32 Thoughts, the written version. Thank you ⁦@GMCcanada⁩, and you — the reader: https://t.co/nt2s1wRYaN — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) January 12, 2022

Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park – And Beautiful Boise

Want some free hockey with no blackouts this weekend? The AHL is glad to oblige.

Watch any AHL game this FREE this Saturday!



We hit the ice at 5 PM on Saturday in Charlotte, don't miss it! https://t.co/illb57IgdD — Texas Stars (@TexasStars) January 11, 2022

Elsewhere, the Idaho Steelheads announce the birth of an All-Star.

STAR-STUDDED



The @ECHL has announced that forward Yauheni Aksiantsiuk has been named to represent the Steelheads at the 2022 ECHL All-Star Classic.



Congrats, Gino!



READ: https://t.co/sNLdMhjAlJ | #FeelTheSteel pic.twitter.com/hq906pX7o6 — Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads) January 12, 2022

Finally

Wednesday was a big day for birthdays down in Austin. Enjoy it, guys.