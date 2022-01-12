 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Getting Adjusted

How are the Stars’ free agent signings from this past summer fitting in? Plus, a possible John Klingberg destination, discussing “bad” contracts, and more.

By Tyler Mair
Florida Panthers v Dallas Stars Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

Halfway(-ish) into the season, we’re starting to get a better idea of how the Dallas Stars’ free agent acquisitions from this summer fit into the roster. Braden Holtby’s performance has been evident, while some players, such as Luke Glendening and Michael Raffl, have been a bit more subtle:

“Glendening and [Raffl] have been doing a great job checking with [Radek] Faksa’s line now that we’ve been able to put them together,” [head coach Rick] Bowness said. “They’ve done a wonderful job checking, but they’ve also done a great job on the forecheck and creating more offense.”

Others, such as Ryan Suter and Jani Hakanpaa, have taken a bit more time to get adjusted. But Bowness is confident in his players’ progress:

“It’s never as easy as people think it’ll be, ‘Oh, you’ll sign with a new team and fit right in.’ It takes a while to make that fit like a glove,” Bowness said... “Now [Hakanpaa’s] a huge part of our penalty kill. He’s on our first unit. We trust him against anybody out there. He’s really improved an awful lot in the couple of months since we’ve seen him.”

You can read more from Mike Heika here.

