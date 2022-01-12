Dallas Stars Daily Links: Getting Adjusted

Halfway(-ish) into the season, we’re starting to get a better idea of how the Dallas Stars’ free agent acquisitions from this summer fit into the roster. Braden Holtby’s performance has been evident, while some players, such as Luke Glendening and Michael Raffl, have been a bit more subtle:

“Glendening and [Raffl] have been doing a great job checking with [Radek] Faksa’s line now that we’ve been able to put them together,” [head coach Rick] Bowness said. “They’ve done a wonderful job checking, but they’ve also done a great job on the forecheck and creating more offense.”

Others, such as Ryan Suter and Jani Hakanpaa, have taken a bit more time to get adjusted. But Bowness is confident in his players’ progress:

“It’s never as easy as people think it’ll be, ‘Oh, you’ll sign with a new team and fit right in.’ It takes a while to make that fit like a glove,” Bowness said... “Now [Hakanpaa’s] a huge part of our penalty kill. He’s on our first unit. We trust him against anybody out there. He’s really improved an awful lot in the couple of months since we’ve seen him.”

You can read more from Mike Heika here.

Stars Stories

It feels like “John Klingberg to the Toronto Maple Leafs” has been a discussed trade for the past several years...

Should the Maple Leafs pursue John Klingberg at the trade deadline?



Analysis here from @SaadYousuf126 on the fit and what it would take: https://t.co/qyUESUbI47 — James Mirtle (@mirtle) January 12, 2022

The Stars host the Seattle Kraken for the first time in tonight’s matchup:

Around the League

Couple of Central Division games yesterday:

The KHL is the latest league to pause thanks to COVID-19 outbreaks:

The Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League, a key source of players for Olympic teams, decided Wednesday to suspend its season for a week because of coronavirus outbreaks at many clubs.https://t.co/N8wXW0QUYj — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 12, 2022

Does Tyler Seguin have a bad contract? Down Goes Brown takes him and others to salary cap court:

Does Logan Couture have a bad contract? How about Tyler Seguin? Let's find out, as Salary Cap Court is back in session.https://t.co/drOWpYx6ty pic.twitter.com/JLUOOO8gfR — Down Goes Brown (@DownGoesBrown) January 11, 2022

Speaking of potentially bad contracts, Thomas Hertl’s future with the San Jose Sharks hangs in the balance:

As people discuss the future of former San Jose Shark Evander Kane, there’s a bigger issue on the horizon for the Sharks: the contract status, and the future, of Tomas Hertl.@ProteauType has more:https://t.co/geplPZaSey pic.twitter.com/PmKGb1FtFB — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) January 11, 2022

Tuuka Rask has officially returned to the Boston Bruins on a one-year deal worth $1M:

In a slightly different type of return, Nicklas Lidstrom has joined the Detroit Red Wings front office:

UPDATE: Steve Yzerman today announced that the team has hired Nicklas Lidstrom as vice president of hockey operations.



Details: https://t.co/0NEw25U403 pic.twitter.com/gQLXvPbjHd — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) January 11, 2022

Let’s keep the return theme going — post-surgery, Jack Eichel is able to practice once again:

"Bit of an emotional moment for me. Another step in the process. This was like a kid on Christmas waking up this morning getting an opportunity to get back on the ice with the guys."



— Jack Eichel, on his return to the ice with his teammates.https://t.co/6R4x0MRy35 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 11, 2022

Finally, another serious NHL lawsuit on the horizon: