Stars Host Expansion Kraken Before Long Road Trip

Time to forget the game on Sunday. Easier said than done I know. But its time. Especially for the Dallas Stars. The coaches and players have to move on. No matter how bad the non-call was in the final minute of the game, Dallas has to move on and get ready for tonight’s game.

We as fans can keep looking back, though, right? I mean someone has to keep the memory of how bad the officials were on Sunday. How they cost Dallas at least a point (if not two). Not only did they cost Dallas, though, they gave two points to a division rival. Two points to a team that looked dead in the water. A team that had zero life for the first 59 minutes of the game. Instead of Dallas walking away with two more points, it was the St. Louis Blues who got the points.

Ok, now I’m moving on. Hopefully Dallas is too. The Stars have tonight’s home game against the Seattle Kraken. After that, they play six of their next seven games on the road. This includes games against some of the best teams in the East. So if Dallas hasn’t forgotten Sunday, they may want to quick and start looking at the games in hand. Add to that the fact that Braden Holtby and Denis Gurianov have been placed in Covid protocols, and Dallas better be paying attention to tonight’s opponent.

Potential Lines for Dallas

Jason Robertson (21) - Roope Hintz (24) - Joe Pavelski (16)

Tanner Kero (64) - Jamie Benn (14) - Tyler Seguin (91)

Joel Kiviranta (25) - Jacob Peterson (40) - Alexander Radulov (47)

Michael Raffl (18) - Radek Faksa (12) - Luke Glendening (11)

Ryan Suter (20) - John Klingberg (3)

Esa Lindell (23) - Miro Heiskanen (4)

Andrej Sekera (5) - Jani Hakanpaa (2)

Jake Oettinger (29)

Anton Khudobin (35)

The Seattle Kraken

The Kraken aren’t enjoying the same type of winning streaks that the Vegas Golden Knights enjoyed in their first year of existence. That year the Knights made it all the way to the Stanley Cup Final.

The Kraken, on the other hand, find themselves in last place in the Pacific Division with only 24 points. The Knights lead the division with 47 points. Currently, Seattle finds themselves in the midst of a six game losing streak and losers of nine of their last ten games. The losing streak must seem like an eternity, though, because they’ve had two Covid postponements in the midst of the streak.

This is a good time for the Stars to get back into the win column. Seattle is 22nd in the league in goals scored with 2.79 per game. The Kraken are near the bottom of the league when it comes to goals allowed. Seattle is allowing 3.38 goals per game. Dallas needs to capitalize on this tonight!

Potential Seattle Lines

Marcus Johansson (90) - Jared McCann (16) - Jordan Eberle (7)

Calle Jarnkrok (19) - Yanni Gourde (37) - Colin Blackwell (43)

Ryan Donato (9) - Morgan Geekie (67) - Mason Appleton (22)

Alexander Wennberg (21) - Riley Sheahan (15) - Joonas Donskoi (72)

Mark Giordano (5) - Jamie Oleksiak (24)

Carson Soucy (28) - Adam Larsson (6)

Vince Dunn (29) - Jeremy Lauzon (55)

Philipp Grubauer (31)

Chris Driedger (60)