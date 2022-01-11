Dallas Stars Daily Links: Jason Robertson Can Do No Wrong

Can the Dallas Stars bottle Jason Robertson and sprinkle him on the rest of the forward corps? In his sophomore season, Robo is quietly dominating not only among the Stars, but as a league leader in offense.

The Dallas Morning News’ Matthew DeFranks took a closer look at Robertson’s season to date and found him – at age 22 – already about to join the ranks of the Stars’ greats:

With a point against Seattle, Robertson would become the fifth Dallas Star to pick up a point in 11 straight home games, joining Mike Modano, Jamie Benn, John Klingberg and Brad Richards.... Robertson was a second-round pick in 2017 — the same draft as Miro Heiskanen and Jake Oettinger — but even the brightest forecasts didn’t have him becoming one of the league’s top offensive players at just 22 years old.

In fact, Robo’s skill at creating high-danger chances has produced an odd paradox for the rest of the team, which can’t muster the same offensive effectiveness when he’s off the ice:

Robertson has 3.72 points per 60 minutes at 5 on 5 this season, which is the third-best mark in the NHL, behind San Jose’s Timo Meier and Colorado’s Nazem Kadri. With Robertson on the ice at 5 on 5, the Stars have outscored teams 26-13, producing 4.4 goals per 60 minutes. When he is off the ice at 5 on 5, Dallas has been outscored 44-28.

Matt has more. [SportsDayDFW]

Stars Stuff

Saad Yousuf has a new mailbag! Drop in a Stars question, won’t you?

hello! My first ever mailbag is now open for questions!

You can ask anything, from how Rocco is supposed to eat that cookie given Rocco is just a rock! Rocco doesn't even have a mouth, Rocco's not alive! (Stars questions and whatever else as well!) https://t.co/d1dImvmWeA — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) January 10, 2022

Before you ask, yes, they did.

Rick Bowness (@DallasStars) has been fined $25,000 for his actions on the bench following NHL Game No. 629 in St. Louis on Sunday, Jan. 9. https://t.co/mNXA8qiHMx pic.twitter.com/pH811WETHT — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 10, 2022

Friend o’ DBD Robert Tiffin has done this, which should help you win your next #HockeyTwitter battle, or spoil your lunch, I dunno.

here's the best angle I've seen of the referee somehow missing the flagrant holding the stick call yesterday right before the Blues tied the game. in fairness, the referee is standing like, over a dozen inches away. how are you suppose to see that, riddle me this https://t.co/K8S2QR3UlM — Robert Tiffin (@RobertTiffin) January 10, 2022

Around The Leagues

In On The #Kill Taker

The Colorado Avalanche were the only team carrying the Dirty Central banner last night, and they defeated the Seattle Kraken 4-3.

WWWWW



Avalanche Comeback Yet Again in Donskoi and Grubauer Return to Ball Arena #GoAvsGo https://t.co/8abFWL4cbe — Mile High Hockey (@MileHighHockey) January 11, 2022

Hey, guess what – the whole “fine and suspend a dude for criticizing a ref” play is a problem in the junior leagues, too.

P.E.I. junior hockey player Keegan Mitchell came to the defence of a teammate who was the victim of an anti-Asian slur during a game in December



And now he's facing an indefinite suspension https://t.co/gfQ68b34K9 — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) January 11, 2022

Let’s talk about someone else’s problems keeping a star player for once. What ya got for this Arizona Coyotes standout?

How about some readable comfort food on a January Monday?



Let's talk trades. BIG trades. Jakob Chychrun trades.



Analyzing the potential suitors for a blockbuster deal:https://t.co/GmJHPaGpXK — Matt Larkin (@THNMattLarkin) January 10, 2022

Keeping up with Stars prospects? Wyatt Johnston says hey.

The first player to earn Player of the Week honours twice this season, @SpitsHockey's Wyatt Johnston (@johnston0055) climbed into a tie for second in #OHL scoring. His 1.86 points-per-game are the third-highest in the League @DallasStars | #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/wcw22JdsNO — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) January 10, 2022

And Antonio Stranges probably got another four points since this was posted, probably.

#TexasHockey draftee Antonio Stranges of the @LondonKnights put up four points in Sunday's win over Kitchener



HIGHLIGHTS https://t.co/XWeQi47GBX pic.twitter.com/WMNuD971UE — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) January 10, 2022

Marian Coveny was the first captain of Team Canada, at a time when the women’s game had to fight for resources and recognition. She lost her battle with pancreatic cancer January 6.

Before @wick_22 and before @pou29, there was Marian Coveny.



Those who remember the early years of women’s hockey in know full well her rightful place in the pantheon of trailblazers. Coveny passed away Thursday at 67, writes @IanKennedyCK: https://t.co/ddkVJQxc06 pic.twitter.com/FlPr2fw7Jx — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) January 7, 2022

Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park

The return to normal service continues for the Texas Stars, with two rescheduled games on the horizon.

The AHL announced today that the two games against the Manitoba Moose originally scheduled for Dec. 21 and 22 are rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 7 and Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.



More — Texas Stars (@TexasStars) January 10, 2022

These guys are off the taxi squad and back to playing regular games.

We have reassigned Riley Damiani and Adam Scheel to the @TexasStars.



: https://t.co/Gcss7FrTsE pic.twitter.com/mNif974on3 — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) January 10, 2022

Finally

Rick Bowness, Twitter meme. Drink it in, fans.