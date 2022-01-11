 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Jason Robertson Can Do No Wrong

From rookie sensation to premier offensive force - Matthew DeFranks quantifies Robo’s progress so far. Plus, Rick Bowness takes his fine, the T-Stars return to normal service, and more.

By Kathleen Tibbetts
NHL: JAN 09 Stars at Blues

Can the Dallas Stars bottle Jason Robertson and sprinkle him on the rest of the forward corps? In his sophomore season, Robo is quietly dominating not only among the Stars, but as a league leader in offense.

The Dallas Morning News’ Matthew DeFranks took a closer look at Robertson’s season to date and found him – at age 22 – already about to join the ranks of the Stars’ greats:

With a point against Seattle, Robertson would become the fifth Dallas Star to pick up a point in 11 straight home games, joining Mike Modano, Jamie Benn, John Klingberg and Brad Richards....

Robertson was a second-round pick in 2017 — the same draft as Miro Heiskanen and Jake Oettinger — but even the brightest forecasts didn’t have him becoming one of the league’s top offensive players at just 22 years old.

In fact, Robo’s skill at creating high-danger chances has produced an odd paradox for the rest of the team, which can’t muster the same offensive effectiveness when he’s off the ice:

Robertson has 3.72 points per 60 minutes at 5 on 5 this season, which is the third-best mark in the NHL, behind San Jose’s Timo Meier and Colorado’s Nazem Kadri.

With Robertson on the ice at 5 on 5, the Stars have outscored teams 26-13, producing 4.4 goals per 60 minutes. When he is off the ice at 5 on 5, Dallas has been outscored 44-28.

Matt has more. [SportsDayDFW]

Stars Stuff

Saad Yousuf has a new mailbag! Drop in a Stars question, won’t you?

Before you ask, yes, they did.

Friend o’ DBD Robert Tiffin has done this, which should help you win your next #HockeyTwitter battle, or spoil your lunch, I dunno.

Around The Leagues

In On The #Kill Taker

The Colorado Avalanche were the only team carrying the Dirty Central banner last night, and they defeated the Seattle Kraken 4-3.

Hey, guess what – the whole “fine and suspend a dude for criticizing a ref” play is a problem in the junior leagues, too.

Let’s talk about someone else’s problems keeping a star player for once. What ya got for this Arizona Coyotes standout?

Keeping up with Stars prospects? Wyatt Johnston says hey.

And Antonio Stranges probably got another four points since this was posted, probably.

Marian Coveny was the first captain of Team Canada, at a time when the women’s game had to fight for resources and recognition. She lost her battle with pancreatic cancer January 6.

Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park

The return to normal service continues for the Texas Stars, with two rescheduled games on the horizon.

These guys are off the taxi squad and back to playing regular games.

Finally

Rick Bowness, Twitter meme. Drink it in, fans.

