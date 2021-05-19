Dallas Stars Daily Links: Standing Out

Due to the unique nature of the 2020-21 NHL season, the Dallas Stars only played seven teams this year, eight times each. That gave the chance for the teams, fans, and media alike to grow extra familiar with their rivals’ rosters over the course of the season.

So which Stars players stood out the most for their opponets? Saad Yousuf polled some of his fellow beat writers across the division, and Roope Hintz was (unsurprisingly) the big name:

“[Hintz] was dangerous in every game I saw him against the [Tampa Bay] Lightning. It was even more impressive to learn that he was playing through an injury all year. I obviously knew of Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn, but I felt that Hintz is one of the more underrated players in the league.”

Hintz got the most love, but linemate Jason Robertson also got his due for having a fantastic rookie season. And then, not to be left out, linemate Joe Pavelski also got his share of praise:

“My memory says Pavelski had 36 goals and 74 points against the [Columbus] Blue Jackets this season, but I checked the numbers and it was really only 6-5-11 in eight games. Oh, and he was plus-10. Same as it ever was, Joe.”

You can read more from Saad Yousuf here.

Around the League

Man was it not a good night to only score a single goal:

On the other side of the standings spectrum, the Detroit Red Wings decided to retain Jeff Blashill for an additional season:

UPDATE: #RedWings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman today announced that Jeff Blashill has agreed to a contract extension to remain head coach of the Red Wings.



More » https://t.co/IbyyE75PHC pic.twitter.com/TJE1pX1MJO — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) May 18, 2021

Similarly, the Vancouver Canucks are standing pat with General Manager Jim Benning:

The @Canucks have informed general manager Jim Benning that he will remain in his role after the team missed the playoffs this season, @FriedgeHNIC reports.https://t.co/BC9KKrDl0t — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 19, 2021

Team USA might not have the most dazzling roster for the IIHF Men’s World Championship, but don’t count them out:

Don't Count Out ’s Medal Hopes Just Yet



At first glance, it may be hard to get too excited over USA's men's World Championship effort. But what it lacks in star power, it makes up for in a group with so much to prove, according to @StevenEllisTHN: https://t.co/Pxmh9wIGK4 — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) May 18, 2021

The North Division finally begins its playoffs tonight, but don’t expect any fans in the stands:

Canada's deputy chief public health officer doesn't see the country joining the U.S. in allowing fans into arenas during the #StanleyCup playoffs.https://t.co/vueChtoqa4 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 18, 2021

Finally, Esa Lindell is the Stars’ nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy: