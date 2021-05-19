 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Standing Out

The Stars’ super line understandably stood out this season, even to their opponents. Plus, playoff updates, some (lack of) personnel changes across the league, and more.

By Tyler Mair
Dallas Stars v Tampa Bay Lightning Photo by Scott Audette/NHLI via Getty Images

Due to the unique nature of the 2020-21 NHL season, the Dallas Stars only played seven teams this year, eight times each. That gave the chance for the teams, fans, and media alike to grow extra familiar with their rivals’ rosters over the course of the season.

So which Stars players stood out the most for their opponets? Saad Yousuf polled some of his fellow beat writers across the division, and Roope Hintz was (unsurprisingly) the big name:

“[Hintz] was dangerous in every game I saw him against the [Tampa Bay] Lightning. It was even more impressive to learn that he was playing through an injury all year. I obviously knew of Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn, but I felt that Hintz is one of the more underrated players in the league.”

Hintz got the most love, but linemate Jason Robertson also got his due for having a fantastic rookie season. And then, not to be left out, linemate Joe Pavelski also got his share of praise:

“My memory says Pavelski had 36 goals and 74 points against the [Columbus] Blue Jackets this season, but I checked the numbers and it was really only 6-5-11 in eight games. Oh, and he was plus-10. Same as it ever was, Joe.”

You can read more from Saad Yousuf here.

Around the League

Man was it not a good night to only score a single goal:

On the other side of the standings spectrum, the Detroit Red Wings decided to retain Jeff Blashill for an additional season:

Similarly, the Vancouver Canucks are standing pat with General Manager Jim Benning:

Team USA might not have the most dazzling roster for the IIHF Men’s World Championship, but don’t count them out:

The North Division finally begins its playoffs tonight, but don’t expect any fans in the stands:

Finally, Esa Lindell is the Stars’ nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy:

