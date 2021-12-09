 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Streak Snapped

Vegas overwhelmed the Stars at 5-on-5, preventing Dallas from setting a new win streak record. Plus, what to do with Khudobin, the Coyotes face eviction, and more.

By Tyler Mair
Dallas Stars v Vegas Golden Knights Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Dallas Stars fell one game short of setting a new franchise record for eight consecutive wins. In a road game against a pre-season Stanley Cup favorite, the team fell short against the Vegas Golden Knights:

“That was one of those games, obviously, they deserved to win,” [Braden] Holtby said. “Those are the games that good teams can find a way. For us, it was a bounce here and a couple goals. It’s not like it’s a panic. That’s a good team over there, and when you play teams like that, it’s cat and mouse.”

The Stars were perfect on special teams, going 3-3 on both the power play and penalty kill, but were outscored 5-1 at even strength. That included three unanswered goals in the third to drop the 4-2 lead:

“Not nearly good enough,” [head coach Rick] Bowness said of the Stars’ 5-on-5 play. “Specialty teams were obviously huge. Goaltending was great. Five on five, we just didn’t have the energy that we normally play with, it’s as simple as that.”

You can read more from Matthew DeFranks here.

Stars Stories

Saad Yousuf breaks down the Stars’ shortcomings last night:

On a more positive note, the Stars still won seven in a row, which has historically spelled good things for the franchise:

Even if Ben Bishop doesn’t return to the NHL, the future in Dallas is bleak for Anton Khudobin:

Around the League

Once again, the Colorado Avalanche were the only other Central team to play last night, and once again they scored seven:

Well that can’t be good:

The Arizona Coyotes, for what it’s worth, blame the issue on “human error:”

Down Goes Brown makes another quirky roster, because why not?

Call it the Trevor Zegras effect — Sonny Milano is finally putting it together for the Anaheim Ducks:

Greg Wyshynski gives some probabilities to various assumptions around the NHL:

An interesting situation to monitor — Matvei Michkov, one of the top prospects for the 2023 NHL Draft, will be under contract in the KHL until 2026:

Finally, a feel good story:

