 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dallas Stars Daily Links: In Search Of Depth Scoring

The second line carried the offense on Monday. Now can they keep it going? Plus, the Khaira injury and its aftermath, a Bishop in Austin, and more.

By Kathleen Tibbetts
/ new
Arizona Coyotes v Dallas Stars Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

In a very real way, it’s a great moment to be a Dallas Stars fan. The team is glorying in what may be the best forward line in the NHL. Roope Hintz, Jason Robertson and Joe Pavelski are scoring. A lot.

And therein lies the problem: They’ve scored more than half of the Victory Green Gang’s goals during the current winning streak.

But a second line provided the main production during Monday’s 4-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes. The Dallas Morning News’ Matthew DeFranks examined the details:

[Jamie] Benn has been a key part of the Stars at center for the last 10 games, first taking on a more defensive role alongside Michael Raffl, and now back in the middle of an offensive line. But [Jacob] Peterson and [Alexander] Radulov have spent plenty of time together themselves this season....

“Playing with Rads, I’m getting more into it and we’re getting to know each other more,” Peterson said. “I think that makes things easier on the ice. We just know where to be when Rads has the puck now. With Jamie there too, it was really good. Both of them help me a lot out there. It’s easy to play with those guys, so feeling good.”

The extra scoring help is warming up at an opportune time. Can it continue?

The Stars will need a deeper lineup soon with four of their next five games on the road, where they will be unable to dictate the matchups like they were able to while playing nine of the last 11 games at American Airlines Center. Dallas plays at Vegas on Wednesday, at Los Angeles on Thursday and at San Jose on Saturday.

“We need another line or two to step up, and we need more offense from our defense,” Radulov said. “We’re going to keep preaching that.”

Matt has more. [SportsDayDFW]

Stars Stuff

It’s game day night! Don’t forget the late (9 p.m. Central) start, and especially don’t forget that TNT is broadcasting this one.

John Klingberg is not wrong. Again. As usual.

Around The Leagues

#Death Notes

The biggest news from the Blackhawks-Rangers game was Jujhar Khaira taking a terrifying hit from Jacob Trouba.

At least the early news from Northwestern Memorial is encouraging.

And while it’s most important to focus on Khaira’s well-being right now, Trouba’s hit was, in fact, legal. But should it be?

Meanwhile, the goal everyone’s talking about this morning came from the Anaheim Ducks’ 2-0 shutout of the Buffalo Sabres.

Jason Spezza, I am shocked. Shocked, I tell you.

I’m guessing Speznasty is shocked, too, because an appeal appears to be on the way.

So what exactly is a “diplomatic boycott,” and what does it mean for the Winter Olympics? Carlie Porterfield explains, and includes a current list of the nations who are taking part.

Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park

I’m pretty sure “That’s it. That’s the tweet.” has died from overexposure, but...well, you get it.

Finally

Hey, it’s working. Whatever’s working, right?

Loading comments...