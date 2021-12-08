Dallas Stars Daily Links: In Search Of Depth Scoring

In a very real way, it’s a great moment to be a Dallas Stars fan. The team is glorying in what may be the best forward line in the NHL. Roope Hintz, Jason Robertson and Joe Pavelski are scoring. A lot.

And therein lies the problem: They’ve scored more than half of the Victory Green Gang’s goals during the current winning streak.

But a second line provided the main production during Monday’s 4-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes. The Dallas Morning News’ Matthew DeFranks examined the details:

[Jamie] Benn has been a key part of the Stars at center for the last 10 games, first taking on a more defensive role alongside Michael Raffl, and now back in the middle of an offensive line. But [Jacob] Peterson and [Alexander] Radulov have spent plenty of time together themselves this season.... “Playing with Rads, I’m getting more into it and we’re getting to know each other more,” Peterson said. “I think that makes things easier on the ice. We just know where to be when Rads has the puck now. With Jamie there too, it was really good. Both of them help me a lot out there. It’s easy to play with those guys, so feeling good.”

The extra scoring help is warming up at an opportune time. Can it continue?

The Stars will need a deeper lineup soon with four of their next five games on the road, where they will be unable to dictate the matchups like they were able to while playing nine of the last 11 games at American Airlines Center. Dallas plays at Vegas on Wednesday, at Los Angeles on Thursday and at San Jose on Saturday. “We need another line or two to step up, and we need more offense from our defense,” Radulov said. “We’re going to keep preaching that.”

It’s game day night! Don’t forget the late (9 p.m. Central) start, and especially don’t forget that TNT is broadcasting this one.

Will the @DallasStars extend their win streak? Find out tomorrow on #NHLonTNT when they face off against the @GoldenKnights pic.twitter.com/PAz5SXGgYm — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) December 8, 2021

John Klingberg is not wrong. Again. As usual.

"Obviously we have one of the hottest lines in the league, so that helps."@ATT | #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/CmlN7mPaHF — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) December 7, 2021

The biggest news from the Blackhawks-Rangers game was Jujhar Khaira taking a terrifying hit from Jacob Trouba.

I tried to put my own thoughts and feelings of seeing what happened to Jujhar Khaira into words. I’m not sure everyone will agree with all of it, but that’s fine, I get it. Anyway, tonight was difficult. https://t.co/QZ8O6LblBM — Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) December 8, 2021

At least the early news from Northwestern Memorial is encouraging.

UPDATE: Coach King on Jujhar Khaira's status - “He’s up. He’s talking. He’s very responsive.” https://t.co/2pks3F7F0f — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 8, 2021

And while it’s most important to focus on Khaira’s well-being right now, Trouba’s hit was, in fact, legal. But should it be?

I get that Trouba on Khaira is scary. But the hit was legal. Chest principal point of contact. Head contact incidental.



If we don’t want these hits in the game — I sure don’t — we have to change the rulebook. Make all incidental head contact illegal.



As is? Legal hit, sorry. — Matt Larkin (@THNMattLarkin) December 8, 2021

Meanwhile, the goal everyone’s talking about this morning came from the Anaheim Ducks’ 2-0 shutout of the Buffalo Sabres.

Trevor Zegras oh my god pic.twitter.com/GZjZNaRTYj — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) December 8, 2021

Jason Spezza, I am shocked. Shocked, I tell you.

Spezza suspended six games for kneeing Jets' Pionk



MORE: https://t.co/7f12b91i6f pic.twitter.com/VPFhEKrR6I — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 8, 2021

I’m guessing Speznasty is shocked, too, because an appeal appears to be on the way.

Hearing, while unofficial, Jason Spezza will appeal the suspension. https://t.co/f2EsZnM5Uc — John Shannon (@JShannonhl) December 8, 2021

So what exactly is a “diplomatic boycott,” and what does it mean for the Winter Olympics? Carlie Porterfield explains, and includes a current list of the nations who are taking part.

U.K. Joins Diplomatic Boycott Of Beijing Olympics. Here Are All The Countries Participating. https://t.co/9UtTGHXVNu pic.twitter.com/xifcBgfKcn — Forbes (@Forbes) December 8, 2021

Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park

I’m pretty sure “That’s it. That’s the tweet.” has died from overexposure, but...well, you get it.

