Dallas Stars Daily Links: Overcoming Adversity

Whether it’s a bad start to the season or a locker room sickness, the Stars keep overcoming their setbacks. Plus, Bishop loaned to the AHL, Flyers make some changes, and more.

By Tyler Mair
Arizona Coyotes v Dallas Stars Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

Last night’s win over the Arizona Coyotes is, in some ways, symbolic of the Dallas Stars’ season thus far. The Stars started slow, and didn’t look all too impressive through 40 minutes of play. But in the third, they turned on the jets, rattled off three goals, and looked fantastic.

Oh, and they did it all while being sick:

Michael Raffl was the only player ruled out of the game with a non-COVID-19-related illness, but head coach Rick Bowness said after the game that half of the team was feeling under the weather.

...

“For the number of guys that are in there coughing and hacking, they sucked it up big time in the third period,” Bowness said. “We went to work. We’ll take that win, for sure.”

Perhaps the illnesses just gave the opportunity for other players to step up and make an impact. The Stars’ scoring has mostly been fueled by the team’s top line, but a second line of Jamie Benn, Alexander Radulov, and Jacob Peterson ruled the highlight reals last night:

“We had talked about getting more balanced scoring, and hopefully it’s a good start for that line to give us more of that,” Bowness said... “Peterson and Radulov both hang out with the puck and try to make plays. They don’t throw it away, and they’re starting to read off each other really well.”

You can read more from Saad Yousuf here.

Stars Stories

Could Ben Bishop be back? The Stars have loaned him to the AHL for conditioning:

Not strictly Stars related, but Loui Eriksson got to play game No. 1000 against his old team:

Around the League

The Colorado Avalanche were the only other Central team to play last night, outgunning the Philadelphia Flyers 7-5:

That game, by the way, was the first for the Flyers with a new voice at the helm:

Speaking of turnover, the Vancouver Canucks have a long road ahead of them after their recent changes:

Down Goes Brown tries to sort out the gluttony of top teams in his weekend rankings:

The Stars have steady goaltending once again, but how does it stack up to the rest of the league?

Finally, Tuuka Rask is back with the Boston Bruins... as an emergency backup?

