The Dallas Stars are missing another New Year’s Eve game, and maybe your plans are evolving right now, too. That gives you something in common with the National Hockey League, which is juggling COVID postponements and a broken date with the Winter Olympics.

Wes and Taylor had a nice, long talk about the NHL’s Omicron problem, how we might see the second half of the season unfold, and how all of this may affect the Stars directly. In this episode.

What is COVID doing to the league this time?

Can the elimination of the Winter Olympics hiatus possibly make up the slack?

What are the odds that the NHL just reshuffles everyone’s schedule through the end of the season?

Will it help if they just return to the series scheduling that players already love and support?

And will the postponements help or hurt the Stars – who can barely ice a beer-league team right now?

How is Jason Robertson breaking #fancystats? Find out now, in this episode of...Stargazing! Dun-dun-duuuuuuuuuunnnnnn....

What are your burning questions for the New Year? Post them in the comments, or seek us out @WesALawrence or @KETibbetts. You could be part of the next podcast.

And we love it when you rate, review and share. Tell us how we’re doing wherever you subscribe.