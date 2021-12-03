Dallas Stars Daily Links: Six Straight

The Dallas Stars extended their winning streak to six games with last night’s win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. They also made NHL history by becoming the first team to score in the first 75 seconds for four straight games, all courtesy of the team’s top line:

“I just think we’re ready to go and ready to start the games,” [Jason] Robertson said. “Especially these past couple of games. We just feel confident and ready to go in the first shift. The pucks are really finding our sticks in the early going. It’s great that we can start off with a one-goal lead. But we always have to work for that.”

The game also marked the end of a scoring drought (an “anti-streak” if you will) for Tyler Seguin, who earned his sixth of the season off a deflection:

“Just being patient. When we’re winning games, it’s a lot easier for sure,” Seguin said. “Trying to focus on my faceoffs and just doing all the right things defensively. Tonight we were down a goal, and I got put on the wing with (Faksa) and (Raffl) and had more offensive chances, and that was fun as well.”

You can read more about the game from Saad Yousuf here.

Stars Stories

He was held off the scoresheet last night, but Roope Hintz is proving to be one of the top centers in the NHL:

My deep dive into Roope Hintz, who is probably the Stars’ best forward (cold take) — and maybe one of the NHL’s best, too (warm but not hot take). https://t.co/4UR5LMWBrz via @DMagazine — David Castillo (@DavidCastilloAC) December 1, 2021

We’re all wishing Mike Heika a healthy recovery:

I just wanted to tell everyone that I have had a stroke in the occipital lobe. It's strange that the only real impact is it makes it difficult to read. So Kyle Shohara will be your go-to guy in the short term while I figure out what all this means. I'm in good hands.



: ) — Mike Heika (@MikeHeika) December 2, 2021

Around the League

Tales from the Central Division~

Back to the Stadium Series briefly — these are, uhh, jersey choices:

What are your thoughts on Tampa Bay and Nashville's Stadium Series jerseys?https://t.co/gVkWVJd9Qo — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) December 3, 2021

Jeff Gorton spoke to the Montreal Canadiens media for the first time:

New Montreal Canadiens executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton said today that coach Dominique Ducharme will remain in his position for the rest of the season.



More from Gorton's news conference ⬇️https://t.co/EK0tI9s9hI — The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) December 3, 2021

Ads on jerseys are coming, but is it really necessary?

ADS ON NHL JERSEYS ARE A BIG NO-NO



Advertisements bring in revenue for the #NHL, but it's heresy to stain perfectly beautiful jerseys with ads, @Proteautype says: https://t.co/kjOdbAnCnc — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) December 2, 2021

Greg Wyshynski gives us a glimpse into the NHL Awards race a quarter-way into the season:

Two interesting findings in the survey of NHL Awards voters this month:



- Lack of love for @Canes coach Rod Brind'Amour

- Support for both @NHLFlames Matthew Tkachuk and @MapleLeafs Auston Matthews for ... the Selke?



Much more here: https://t.co/kSuxlg4hHI — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) December 3, 2021

Dom Luszczyszyn does the same thing, but with math~

Awards Watch is BACK.



◾️ Is it Jack Campbell's time for the Vezina?

◾️ Is Lucas Raymond a lock for the Calder?

◾️ Does Alex Ovechkin's renaissance season put him in the Hart Trophy conversation? @domluszczyszyn dives into the numbers ⤵️https://t.co/E7o0HC47ZU — The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) December 2, 2021

Finally, Malcom Subban was traded to the Buffalo Sabres for... well, for nothing: