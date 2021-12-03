 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Six Straight

The streaking Stars can’t be stopped, powered by their dominating top line. Plus, why Hintz is one of the NHL’s best, NHL awards watch, and more.

By Tyler Mair
Columbus Blue Jackets v Dallas Stars Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

The Dallas Stars extended their winning streak to six games with last night’s win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. They also made NHL history by becoming the first team to score in the first 75 seconds for four straight games, all courtesy of the team’s top line:

“I just think we’re ready to go and ready to start the games,” [Jason] Robertson said. “Especially these past couple of games. We just feel confident and ready to go in the first shift. The pucks are really finding our sticks in the early going. It’s great that we can start off with a one-goal lead. But we always have to work for that.”

The game also marked the end of a scoring drought (an “anti-streak” if you will) for Tyler Seguin, who earned his sixth of the season off a deflection:

“Just being patient. When we’re winning games, it’s a lot easier for sure,” Seguin said. “Trying to focus on my faceoffs and just doing all the right things defensively. Tonight we were down a goal, and I got put on the wing with (Faksa) and (Raffl) and had more offensive chances, and that was fun as well.”

You can read more about the game from Saad Yousuf here.

Stars Stories

He was held off the scoresheet last night, but Roope Hintz is proving to be one of the top centers in the NHL:

We’re all wishing Mike Heika a healthy recovery:

Around the League

Tales from the Central Division~

Back to the Stadium Series briefly — these are, uhh, jersey choices:

Jeff Gorton spoke to the Montreal Canadiens media for the first time:

Ads on jerseys are coming, but is it really necessary?

Greg Wyshynski gives us a glimpse into the NHL Awards race a quarter-way into the season:

Dom Luszczyszyn does the same thing, but with math~

Finally, Malcom Subban was traded to the Buffalo Sabres for... well, for nothing:

