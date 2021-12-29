Dallas Stars Daily Links: Limbo

Last night marked the return of the NHL after the league paused their schedule due to COVID-19 outbreaks. But the Dallas Stars won’t be playing anytime soon, thanks to a recent outbreak of their own.

When will the Stars play again? It won’t be until 2022, but no one knows for certain, which understandably irks the team:

“It’s the unknown right now that is very, very frustrating for all of us,” [head coach Rick] Bowness said. “It’s something we have to deal with, clearly. It’s something that’s completely out of our control of when we do play. All we’re going to keep the focus on is controlling what’s in front of us, and that’s making sure the players that we have stay as sharp as best they can.”

If there’s a silver lining here, it’s that the Stars aren’t being hit as hard as the last time they struggled with COVID-19, back at the start of the 2020-21 season. At least, as far as symptoms are concerned:

“The players, from talking to them, none of them have really bad symptoms like we had last year,” Bowness said. “Are they testing positive? Yes. Are they as sick as they were last year? No, they’re not, which will help their recovery when we get them back on the ice.”

Stars Stories

Saad Yousuf takes a look at the big picture:

This December has been a very long decade for the Stars



A look at where the Stars stand amid COVID-19 issues as NHL resumes schedule:

https://t.co/XQgejxX96u pic.twitter.com/FkVwzhOkvb — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) December 27, 2021

It’s not many, but some Stars players are at least able to continue practicing:

With limited number of players, Stars use practice to stay sharp https://t.co/oIKPCgpWTU via @NHLdotcom — Mike Heika (@MikeHeika) December 29, 2021

Around the League

No Central Division games last night (due to postponements), but let’s recap the rest of the action anyways:

COVID-19 sucks:

BREAKING:@usahockey has forfeited their game against @SwissIceHockey due to a a mandated team quarantine following a positive test result of two of its players.



More at https://t.co/dDceNHvTed#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/0WkEUif0m3 — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) December 28, 2021

The games that actually have been played, however, have been crazy. For example, Connor Bedard had a “Joe Thornton” hat trick against Austria:

Connor Bedard just showed how dominant he can be at 16 years old.



It's nothing surprising: he's been compared to some of hockey's greatest players for a few years now.



And he's only just getting started.



My piece:https://t.co/5U56puSJKQ pic.twitter.com/LhpzOBmfY7 — Steven Ellis (@StevenEllisTHN) December 29, 2021

The Chicago Blackhawks lawsuits appear to be over... for now:

The two lawsuits filed against the Blackhawks connected to Brad Aldrich’s alleged sexual assault of Kyle Beach are seemingly over.



What's next for the organization? @ByScottPowers has the latest ⤵️https://t.co/ft7ZvPG0fS — The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) December 29, 2021

Dallas vs. the Nashville Predators cracks the Top 5 in Greg Wyshynski’s top Winter Classics:

Ranking all 12 NHL Winter Classics based on venue, hype, style and the game itself, ahead of the next edition featuring the @StLouisBlues vs. @mnwild on Jan. 1. Let the debate begin! https://t.co/twh0AlEMbY — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) December 29, 2021

Where will the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues game rank? Might be number one in terms of temperature: