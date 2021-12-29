 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Limbo

When will the Stars play again? No one knows. Plus, the rest of the NHL returns to action, World Juniors updates, and more.

By Tyler Mair
/ new
Chicago Blackhawks v Dallas Stars Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

Last night marked the return of the NHL after the league paused their schedule due to COVID-19 outbreaks. But the Dallas Stars won’t be playing anytime soon, thanks to a recent outbreak of their own.

When will the Stars play again? It won’t be until 2022, but no one knows for certain, which understandably irks the team:

“It’s the unknown right now that is very, very frustrating for all of us,” [head coach Rick] Bowness said. “It’s something we have to deal with, clearly. It’s something that’s completely out of our control of when we do play. All we’re going to keep the focus on is controlling what’s in front of us, and that’s making sure the players that we have stay as sharp as best they can.”

If there’s a silver lining here, it’s that the Stars aren’t being hit as hard as the last time they struggled with COVID-19, back at the start of the 2020-21 season. At least, as far as symptoms are concerned:

“The players, from talking to them, none of them have really bad symptoms like we had last year,” Bowness said. “Are they testing positive? Yes. Are they as sick as they were last year? No, they’re not, which will help their recovery when we get them back on the ice.”

You can read more from Matthew DeFranks here.

Stars Stories

Saad Yousuf takes a look at the big picture:

It’s not many, but some Stars players are at least able to continue practicing:

Around the League

No Central Division games last night (due to postponements), but let’s recap the rest of the action anyways:

COVID-19 sucks:

The games that actually have been played, however, have been crazy. For example, Connor Bedard had a “Joe Thornton” hat trick against Austria:

The Chicago Blackhawks lawsuits appear to be over... for now:

Dallas vs. the Nashville Predators cracks the Top 5 in Greg Wyshynski’s top Winter Classics:

Where will the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues game rank? Might be number one in terms of temperature:

Loading comments...