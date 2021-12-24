Dallas Stars Daily Links: A Very Dallas Stars Christmas Eve

The NHL is on break, due to Christmas and COVID combined. There’s very little to talk about in the Dallas Stars world. So the Stars are talking holidays. Some of your favorite players chimed on the best and worst gifts, their favorite movies, and more of what makes December special.

Bad gifts? No such thing, say Jamie Benn and Alexander Radulov. But some are...better than others. (Just listen to the way Esa Lindell says “Gameboy.” You know that was his very own version of the Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot range model air rifle, with a compass in the stock and this thing which tells time.)

Personally, I don’t get the “Home Alone” love when “Scrooged” is just sitting there, waiting for you to walk toward it...but everyone can agree that Santa Claus is from Finland.

Merry Christmas Eve!

Matthew DeFranks is opening the Stars mailbag, and he’s inviting you to drop something in.

Matthew DeFranks is opening the Stars mailbag, and he's inviting you to drop something in.

Meanwhile, Saad Yousuf is going full Festivus on his Twitter feed.

Saad Yousuf is going full Festivus on his Twitter feed.

Razor and Heika discuss the burning issues facing our team today, and the answer to all of them is the MiroRoboRoopSki.

Razor and Heika discuss the burning issues facing our team today, and the answer to all of them is the MiroRoboRoopSki.





Clearly, scoring a goalie goal is the only approved New Year’s wish for Braden Holtby.

Get to know Braden Holtby!





So the Krampus took those Dirty Central games you’d planned to enjoy on DVR this weekend. Cheer up! New Year’s Week promises plenty of action, beginning December 27...

Caveat: The NHL may postpone more games next week...except for the 2022 Winter Classic. An update – plus perspective from a guy who’s played a lot of games at Target Field. [NHL]

Former Twins catcher Joe Mauer said the 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic between the Wild and Blues on Jan. 1 suits the diamond at Target Field.

If you can’t wait for the World Juniors, here’s the episode of “The Rink” for you.

An @TheRink podcast that gives you literally EVERYTHING you need to know about the upcoming World Juniors

And here’s a bonus learning on international etiquette from TSN.

A note for the upcoming #WorldJuniors and all @IIHFHockey events, the Czech Federation has officially requested that it be referred to as "Czechia" (pronounced "CHEK-ee-ah" in English) in all competitions, as opposed to "Czech Republic". The plural/possessive is still "Czechs".

Wayne Gretzky weighed in on Alex Ovechkin’s pursuit of his “unbreakable” record – and surprise no surprise, he’s on Team Ovi.

Wayne Gretzky weighed in on Alex Ovechkin chasing down his all-time goals record

O HALLO OTTER YOU FANTASY STUD.

The Pittsburgh Penguins couldn’t decide which holiday movie to recreate, so they did all of them. (Except “It’s A Wonderful Life.” And “Elf.” And...well, they couldn’t actually do all of them.) Enjoy.