 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Ending on a High Note

The Stars enter the holiday break coming off a 7-4 win over the Wild. Plus, the NHL shuts down, players won’t be heading to the Olympics, and more.

By Tyler Mair
/ new
Minnesota Wild v Dallas Stars Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

The Dallas Stars scored a touchdown on the Minnesota Wild last night, plus a PAT for the icing on top. But perhaps what’s more impressive was that each goal came from a different player:

“That’s the approach we want to take is, regardless of who comes in, we’re going after them,” Stars coach Rick Bowness said. “So that was good to see. Seven goal scorers, that’s great to see. Good balance.”

That 7-4 win will end up being the Stars’ last game until after the holiday break — during last night’s contest, the NHL and NHLPA agreed to postpone all games until December 27th, starting Wednesday. It’s an unfortunate reality, but the extra rest should be helpful:

“I guess you just kind of live with the COVID and how it affects our life,” [Esa] Lindell said. “Of course, health comes first and you live with that. Hopefully, this little break helps and we can play the games again and get back to normal. Also, the last two games we won, so it helps.”

You can read more from Matthew DeFranks here.

Stars Stories

Saad Yousuf goes explores the major takeaways from the win:

In case you missed it (or just want to relive it):

Look, I don’t make the rules:

Around the League

Here’s to a speedy recovery for Joel Eriksson Ek, who left last night’s game due to injury:

The inevitable has finally arrived — NHL players will not be going to the Beijing:

So who might we see in the Olympics this year? Former NHLer Bobby Ryan has expressed interest:

Would Ben Bishop still be playing were it not for the “butterfly?”

The Arizona Coyotes will not be evicted after paying all their debts to the City of Glendale:

Loading comments...