Dallas Stars Daily Links: Ending on a High Note

The Dallas Stars scored a touchdown on the Minnesota Wild last night, plus a PAT for the icing on top. But perhaps what’s more impressive was that each goal came from a different player:

“That’s the approach we want to take is, regardless of who comes in, we’re going after them,” Stars coach Rick Bowness said. “So that was good to see. Seven goal scorers, that’s great to see. Good balance.”

That 7-4 win will end up being the Stars’ last game until after the holiday break — during last night’s contest, the NHL and NHLPA agreed to postpone all games until December 27th, starting Wednesday. It’s an unfortunate reality, but the extra rest should be helpful:

“I guess you just kind of live with the COVID and how it affects our life,” [Esa] Lindell said. “Of course, health comes first and you live with that. Hopefully, this little break helps and we can play the games again and get back to normal. Also, the last two games we won, so it helps.”

Stars Stories

Saad Yousuf goes explores the major takeaways from the win:

Stars put on a scoring clinic to avenge loss to Wild, enter holiday break in style



10 storylines https://t.co/ZbBWeI3QAG — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) December 21, 2021

In case you missed it (or just want to relive it):

Drop a if you enjoyed last night's showing of #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/gOg6CFlk4P — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) December 21, 2021

Look, I don’t make the rules:

Hear me out: The winner of tonight's Wild vs. Stars game wins the Stanley Cup, and we all come back to try this again in September. — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) December 20, 2021

Around the League

Here’s to a speedy recovery for Joel Eriksson Ek, who left last night’s game due to injury:

There’s no replacing Joel, he just means too much and everyone agrees. https://t.co/5HSWJpSyGu — Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) December 21, 2021

The inevitable has finally arrived — NHL players will not be going to the Beijing:

No surprise, but #NHL + #NHLPA are in agreement that NHL players will not participate in #Beijing2022 Olympics. Once they notify IOC, an official announcement will come - perhaps as soon as today, maybe later this week.



Now, question is: Will 2022 Olympics be postponed to 2023? https://t.co/8aR0aKmqNl — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) December 21, 2021

So who might we see in the Olympics this year? Former NHLer Bobby Ryan has expressed interest:

If NHL players don't participate in the Olympics, who will?



Longtime NHL winger and 2010 Olympic silver medalist Bobby Ryan tells @seangentille and @CraigCustance he might be interested ⤵️https://t.co/i1TfCMRgJO — The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) December 21, 2021

Would Ben Bishop still be playing were it not for the “butterfly?”

.@StanFischler Report: Hey, Goalies! Time to wise up and ditch the butterfly



The butterfly style inherently forces goalies into contortions that damage the groin area not to mention – as Ben Bishop notes – the knees. Maybe we need to rethink the position https://t.co/rreqpVM7iI pic.twitter.com/wnOjsmZ4iA — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) December 20, 2021

The Arizona Coyotes will not be evicted after paying all their debts to the City of Glendale: