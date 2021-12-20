Dallas Looking for Revenge against Minnesota

It wasn’t as easy as it should have been, but the Stars got the win Saturday night to end their losing streak. After jumping out to a 2-0 lead early, Dallas still needed overtime to take care of the Chicago Blackhawks. Regardless of overtime or not, the Stars needed a win and they got it.

Perhaps you could think of it as a remarkable accomplishment considering what they witnessed in the first period with Tanner Kero. As he laid motionless on the ice, you had to wonder what was going through the minds of the Stars players. Somehow, they rallied together and pulled out the win.

Joe Pavelski scored twice on the power play in the first period. Jason Robertson scored in the second period and John Klingberg had the game winner in overtime. Pavelski factored in every goal for the Stars. That line has been incredible. Roope Hintz had three assists in the game. Klingberg had a goal and an assist as well.

Tonight’s game comes on the heels of Dallas learning that their next game (Wednesday against the Winnipeg Jets) has been postponed. So, instead of having a back-to-back heading into Christmas, the Stars will play tonight and then be off until Thursday night when they play at Chicago.

Tonight’s possible lines for the Stars

Jason Robertson (21) - Roope Hintz (24) - Joe Pavelski (16)

Denis Gurianov (34) - Jamie Benn (14) - Tyler Seguin (91)

Michael Raffl (18) - Radek Faksa (12) - Luke Glendening (11)

Riley Tufte (27) - Jacob Peterson (40) - Alexander Radulov (47)

Ryan Suter (20) - John Klingberg (3)

Esa Lindell (23) - Miro Heiskanen (4)

Thomas Harley (55) - Jani Hakanpaa (2)

Braden Holtby (70)

Jake Oettinger (29)

The Minnesota Wild

The Wild have only played one more game than the Stars but they have 10 more points. As a matter of fact, there is currently a log jam at the top of the Central Division. There are currently three teams (Wild, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues) all within one point of each other. The Colorado Avalanche are only three points out of that conversation as well.

It’s been a little over a month since these two teams hooked up in Minnesota. That game ended in a 7-2 win for the Wild. After that, though, Dallas went on a seven game winning streak.

Two things here. First, let’s avoid losing 7-2 tonight. Second, if you need to use this game (well technically the game against Chicago) to help propel you into another winning streak, go ahead.

Proposed lineups for the Wild

Jordan Greenway (18) - Joel Eriksson Ek (14) - Marcus Foligno (17)

Kirill Kaprizov (97) - Ryan Hartman (38) - Mats Zuccarello (36)

Kevin Fiala (22) - Victor Rask (49) - Frederick Gaudreau (89)

Brandan Duhaime (21) - Nico Sturm (7) - Nick Bjugstad (27)

Alex Goligoski (47) - Jon Merrill (4)

Jonas Braodin (25) - Matt Dumba (24)

Jordie Benn (8) - Dimitry Kulikov (29)

Cam Talbot (33)

Kaapo Kahkonen (34)