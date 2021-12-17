 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Seguin Trying to Find His Groove

He hasn’t missed a game yet, but Seguin still doesn’t feel 100%. Plus, Paul Maurice resigns from the Jets, rising concerns about COVID-19 outbreaks, and more.

By Tyler Mair
Arizona Coyotes v Dallas Stars Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

After coming back from major surgery and rehabilitation, Tyler Seguin knew he wouldn’t be 100% right away. But the road back has been longer than anticipated, and he naturally can’t help but feel a little frustrated that everything hasn’t clicked yet:

“I’ve had people close to me tell me it could take a little bit just to get it all back. I didn’t believe them and I still haven’t fully until the last week or two. Realizing there’s things that I’m still trying to find, still get back.”

That’s led to a subpar performance so far this season — Seguin’s been catching criticism from both his coach and the media. Then again, that’s nothing new for the Dallas Stars forward, who has learned to take the criticism in stride:

“It doesn’t really bother me anymore,” Seguin said. “It used to definitely fire me up a little bit. Been through so much here that it is what it is. I know my body. I know when I’m going through stuff, and when I’m not and when I need to be better and when I know I just have little areas to improve.”

You can read more about Seguin and how Rick Bowness is working to improve his output from Matthew DeFranks here.

Stars Stories

The Stars look to break their four game losing streak tonight with a rematch against the St. Louis Blues:

It’ll be difficult, however, with the team missing star defenseman Miro Heiskanen among othehrs:

That also means we’ll see some new faces in the lineup:

Around the League

It was a relatively quiet Thursday night for the Central:

It was not a quiet Friday morning, however, as Paul Maurice shockingly announced his resignation as the Winnipeg Jets’ head coach:

The Athletic got a panel to provide feedback on fan-proposed rules. The suggestions are... interesting.

Does the NHL now have a 3-on-3 OT problem? Greg Wyshynski discusses:

Gary Bettman reduced Jason Spezza’s suspension to four games, which just so happens to be how many games he’s already missed. What a crazy random happenstance:

As COVID-19 continues to wreck havoc on the league, Jonathan Drouin expresses concerns about playing teams dealing with positive cases:

Finally, a nice dive here into how NHL teams are continuing to invest in goaltending scouting and coaching:

