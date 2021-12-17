You ask how we know about Dallas Stars hockey? Well, we spent a week there one day.

Wes, Taylor and Mark reflect on the month’s worth of news the Victory Green Gang made in the past 96 hours or so. In this must-listen edition:

Are the Stars the most dramatic team in the NHL, or is it just that the drama tends to be concentrated in big clumps?

Was it a good idea to give Ben Bishop one last shot at a return from injury?

Was Anton Khudobin’s contract extension absolutely necessary?

What can we expect now that the Jake Oettinger - Braden Holtby Era is officially upon us?

What’s happening to the league now that the Omicron variant has given COVID-19 its big comeback – and is a temporary shutdown inevitable?

What does that have to do with the unspecified non-COVID illness that’s lingering in the Stars’ dressing room and refusing to leave?

What do they need to do to play through misfortune and still keep their identity? (IMPORTANT: Not the identity where they can’t score. They can lose that one.)

And what about the Winter Olympics? (No, seriously, what about them?)

What are your favorite Bish memories? Share and enjoy in the comments. (Eat at Stargazing.)

Remember, we’re always on the lookout for burning questions. Post them in the comments, or seek us out @WesALawrence or @KETibbetts. You could be part of the next podcast.

And as always, we love it when you rate, review and share. Tell us how we’re doing wherever you subscribe.