Dallas Stars Daily Links: Choice Words

Dallas Stars head coach Rick Bowness didn’t mince words after last night’s 4-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues:
“We had some guys that we’ll have to check the video tomorrow to see if they even played,” Bowness said. “I couldn’t find them out on the ice... “We had a few of those guys that were complete no-shows. We have no chance if we have guys that don’t want to show up and play in those games.”
The Stars struggled as a whole, but the specific player that comes to mind is Tyler Seguin, who was barely noticeable last night in a game missing other top talent such as Roope Hintz and Alexander Radulov. Though it seemed Bowness had other expectations in mind beyond simply generating offense:
“Unless you’re going to want to show up and get your nose dirty and get involved in a game like that, then you’re a complete non-factor... We just didn’t have enough guys want to play a gritty game and they did.”
Stars Stories
To brighten things up:
No words. So proud of you @rileydamiani @DallasStars pic.twitter.com/tifQnJzIzD— Jen Damiani (@DamianiJen) December 15, 2021
Ben Bishop had his retirement press conference yesterday, and boy did it hit deep:
On honesty, support, levity, gratitude, affection and Ben Bishop. https://t.co/XVJIG832Jw— Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) December 15, 2021
In other goalie news, Anton Khudobin cleared waivers:
Texas Stars send Colton Point to ECHL Idaho Steelheads, making it Anton Khudobin and Adam Scheel in net in Cedar Park.— Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) December 15, 2021
Around the League
Only a couple other Central games last night:
- The Winnipeg Jets suffered one of the NHL’s greatest shames: losing 4-2 to the Buffalo Sabres. [Die By the Blade]
- Meanwhile the Colorado Avalanche refuse to lose, taking out the New York Rangers 4-2. [Blueshirt Banter]
COVID-19 is having a field day with the NHL right now:
The NHL has a Covid problem— The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) December 14, 2021
Over 20 players have entered COVID-19 protocols in a 36-hour span. Needless to say, this is not good. You don't need to be an epidemiologist to see that, writes @mikeystephens81: https://t.co/riEZyAV0H1
Elliotte Friedman discusses the situation and more in his 32 Thoughts:
Once again, we’re in that place where COVID’s spread feels uncontrollable. What that means for the NHL, and more, in the latest 32 Thoughts.@FriedgeHNIC │Presented by: @GMCcanada https://t.co/PHgVbMfCnn— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 15, 2021
Beyond the NHL, the rise in COVID variants put Olympic participation in jeopardy. But the league might have to take a break anyways due to lack of arena availability:
If NHL players skip the Olympics, what happens to the schedule in February?— Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) December 15, 2021
On the “logistical nightmare” on trying to shoehorn an NHL revised schedule into the currently planned Olympic break. https://t.co/sXxBq2week
The rest of the world has finalized their World Juniors rosters, including some... interesting choices by Russia:
ICYMI: A free preview of Hockey Sense with a look at USA's final World Junior roster, thoughts on Russia's controversial roster decisions and a bunch more. If you like what you're reading, consider a premium subscription for more in-depth WJC coverage https://t.co/cPuZhLluqn— Chris Peters (@chrismpeters) December 15, 2021
