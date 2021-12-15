Dallas Stars Daily Links: Choice Words

Dallas Stars head coach Rick Bowness didn’t mince words after last night’s 4-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues:

“We had some guys that we’ll have to check the video tomorrow to see if they even played,” Bowness said. “I couldn’t find them out on the ice... “We had a few of those guys that were complete no-shows. We have no chance if we have guys that don’t want to show up and play in those games.”

The Stars struggled as a whole, but the specific player that comes to mind is Tyler Seguin, who was barely noticeable last night in a game missing other top talent such as Roope Hintz and Alexander Radulov. Though it seemed Bowness had other expectations in mind beyond simply generating offense:

“Unless you’re going to want to show up and get your nose dirty and get involved in a game like that, then you’re a complete non-factor... We just didn’t have enough guys want to play a gritty game and they did.”

Stars Stories

To brighten things up:

Ben Bishop had his retirement press conference yesterday, and boy did it hit deep:

On honesty, support, levity, gratitude, affection and Ben Bishop. https://t.co/XVJIG832Jw — Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) December 15, 2021

In other goalie news, Anton Khudobin cleared waivers:

Texas Stars send Colton Point to ECHL Idaho Steelheads, making it Anton Khudobin and Adam Scheel in net in Cedar Park. — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) December 15, 2021

Around the League

Only a couple other Central games last night:

COVID-19 is having a field day with the NHL right now:

The NHL has a Covid problem



Over 20 players have entered COVID-19 protocols in a 36-hour span. Needless to say, this is not good. You don't need to be an epidemiologist to see that, writes @mikeystephens81: https://t.co/riEZyAV0H1 — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) December 14, 2021

Elliotte Friedman discusses the situation and more in his 32 Thoughts:

Once again, we’re in that place where COVID’s spread feels uncontrollable. What that means for the NHL, and more, in the latest 32 Thoughts.@FriedgeHNIC │Presented by: @GMCcanada https://t.co/PHgVbMfCnn — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 15, 2021

Beyond the NHL, the rise in COVID variants put Olympic participation in jeopardy. But the league might have to take a break anyways due to lack of arena availability:

If NHL players skip the Olympics, what happens to the schedule in February?



On the “logistical nightmare” on trying to shoehorn an NHL revised schedule into the currently planned Olympic break. https://t.co/sXxBq2week — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) December 15, 2021

