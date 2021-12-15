 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Choice Words

Rick Bowness was not happy about his team’s performance last night. Plus, Bishop gives his retirement press conference, COVID-19 rampages through the NHL, and more.

By Tyler Mair
St Louis Blues v Dallas Stars Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dallas Stars head coach Rick Bowness didn’t mince words after last night’s 4-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues:

“We had some guys that we’ll have to check the video tomorrow to see if they even played,” Bowness said. “I couldn’t find them out on the ice... “We had a few of those guys that were complete no-shows. We have no chance if we have guys that don’t want to show up and play in those games.”

The Stars struggled as a whole, but the specific player that comes to mind is Tyler Seguin, who was barely noticeable last night in a game missing other top talent such as Roope Hintz and Alexander Radulov. Though it seemed Bowness had other expectations in mind beyond simply generating offense:

“Unless you’re going to want to show up and get your nose dirty and get involved in a game like that, then you’re a complete non-factor... We just didn’t have enough guys want to play a gritty game and they did.”

You can read more from Matthew DeFranks here.

Stars Stories

To brighten things up:

Ben Bishop had his retirement press conference yesterday, and boy did it hit deep:

In other goalie news, Anton Khudobin cleared waivers:

Around the League

Only a couple other Central games last night:

COVID-19 is having a field day with the NHL right now:

Elliotte Friedman discusses the situation and more in his 32 Thoughts:

Beyond the NHL, the rise in COVID variants put Olympic participation in jeopardy. But the league might have to take a break anyways due to lack of arena availability:

The rest of the world has finalized their World Juniors rosters, including some... interesting choices by Russia:

