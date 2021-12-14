 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Stars Place Anton Khudobin On Waivers

The unlikely hero of the 2020 playoffs run is headed for Austin, or parts yet unknown. Plus, the Flames’ COVID flare-up, a wild and woolly weekend in Boise, and more.

By Kathleen Tibbetts
/ new
Dallas Stars v Vegas Golden Knights - Game Five Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

And just like that...the Dallas Stars’ goaltending logjam has been blasted loose.

By the time you read this, Anton Khudobin may either have cleared waivers or been claimed by another NHL team. There’s a 1 p.m. deadline for any team that wants to take a chance on the veteran netminder, who backstopped the Stars to the 2020 Stanley Cup Final.

If Dobby makes it to Cedar Park, he will start games with the Texas Stars - but the team in Big D will still take the cap hit for $2.208 million of his $3.333 million salary. The Dallas Morning News’ Matthew DeFranks explores the details in his latest article:

General manager Jim Nill said the team waived Khudobin for two reasons: Dallas needs the roster spot with its current injuries and illnesses, and Khudobin needs to play games....

Dallas has $821,666 in cap space to recall a player from Texas. By waiving Khudobin (and having him clear or be assigned to the AHL), the Stars would have enough space to recall a second player, if necessary.

With Roope Hintz, Alexander Radulov and Joel Kiviranta all missing Monday practice due either to illness or injury, the Stars need the cap space to call in reinforcements. But why not try to move a player like Khudobin who has clear, if diminished, trade value?

According to a source, teams have called the Stars about Khudobin but have wanted to see him play more games. A move to the AHL allows teams to do that, and gives teams more flexibility in acquiring him after he’s already cleared waivers.

Plus, Khudobin’s value (as determined by his cap hit, term and performance) might dictate that the Stars attach an asset to the trade to get another team to take his contract.

Matt has more. [SportsDayDFW]

Stars Stuff

It’s been a tough week for fans of the Bishop-Khudobin era. Saad Yousuf pulls the story threads together.

And yet, game day arrives, as it is liable to do. DeFranks had the lines from yesterday’s practice as the Stars prepare for the St. Louis Blues.

By the way, there’s still time to vote for the Stars’ All-Star.

Around The Leagues

#Murder Was The Case

The Chicago Blackhawks were the only Central Division team on last night’s schedule, and their game was one of three postponed due to the Calgary Flames’ COVID flare-up.

For now, it appears that the players and staff members affected are not having symptoms.

The Seattle Kraken got Vegas Golden Knights expansion-draft rules, but didn’t get a Golden Knights-style start. GM Ron Francis says they’re different because they had to be.

Here’s your occasional reminder that in this age of McJesus, Sidney Crosby is still out there, doing Sidney Crosby stuff.

Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park – And Beautiful Boise

If Dobby does clear waivers, maybe he can help with situations like these.

Head coach Neil Graham talks about the T-Stars’ search for consistency.

The Idaho Steelheads’ weekend went better. They got a series sweep of the South Carolina Stingrays, plus a new Teddy Bear Toss record.

Defender Michael Prapavessis scored the big goal, as well as Star of the Night honors.

Finally

The Dallas Stars Foundation is doing a lot of holiday shopping this year. Enjoy.

Loading comments...