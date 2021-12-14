And just like that...the Dallas Stars’ goaltending logjam has been blasted loose.

By the time you read this, Anton Khudobin may either have cleared waivers or been claimed by another NHL team. There’s a 1 p.m. deadline for any team that wants to take a chance on the veteran netminder, who backstopped the Stars to the 2020 Stanley Cup Final.

If Dobby makes it to Cedar Park, he will start games with the Texas Stars - but the team in Big D will still take the cap hit for $2.208 million of his $3.333 million salary. The Dallas Morning News’ Matthew DeFranks explores the details in his latest article:

General manager Jim Nill said the team waived Khudobin for two reasons: Dallas needs the roster spot with its current injuries and illnesses, and Khudobin needs to play games.... Dallas has $821,666 in cap space to recall a player from Texas. By waiving Khudobin (and having him clear or be assigned to the AHL), the Stars would have enough space to recall a second player, if necessary.

With Roope Hintz, Alexander Radulov and Joel Kiviranta all missing Monday practice due either to illness or injury, the Stars need the cap space to call in reinforcements. But why not try to move a player like Khudobin who has clear, if diminished, trade value?

According to a source, teams have called the Stars about Khudobin but have wanted to see him play more games. A move to the AHL allows teams to do that, and gives teams more flexibility in acquiring him after he’s already cleared waivers. Plus, Khudobin’s value (as determined by his cap hit, term and performance) might dictate that the Stars attach an asset to the trade to get another team to take his contract.

Matt has more. [SportsDayDFW]

Stars Stuff

It’s been a tough week for fans of the Bishop-Khudobin era. Saad Yousuf pulls the story threads together.

Ben Bishop and Anton Khudobin are no longer on the Stars roster. The process was as prolonged as it was abrupt. It happned quickly but the seeds were planted over a year ago.



Tracing back how we got here as Stars reach the end of an era in goal https://t.co/g0nePZ8yp1 — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) December 14, 2021

And yet, game day arrives, as it is liable to do. DeFranks had the lines from yesterday’s practice as the Stars prepare for the St. Louis Blues.

Stars during practice today:

Robertson-Benn-Pavelski

Kero-Seguin-Gurianov

Raffl-Faksa-Glendening

Peterson-Hanley



Lindell-Klingberg

Suter-Heiskanen

Sekera-Hakanpää



Holtby

Oettinger

Khudobin



No Hintz, Radulov or Kiviranta. — Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) December 13, 2021

Around The Leagues

#Murder Was The Case

The Chicago Blackhawks were the only Central Division team on last night’s schedule, and their game was one of three postponed due to the Calgary Flames’ COVID flare-up.

For now, it appears that the players and staff members affected are not having symptoms.

Not sure if this has been reported but the Calgary Flames tell me that as of this afternoon, all players/staff that tested positive for COVID-19 [incl Elias Lindholm, Chris Tanev, Andrew Mangiapane] are asymptomatic and NOT sick. — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) December 13, 2021

The Seattle Kraken got Vegas Golden Knights expansion-draft rules, but didn’t get a Golden Knights-style start. GM Ron Francis says they’re different because they had to be.

EXCLUSIVE: Kraken GM Ron Francis on the team's long-term vision, how they will approach the NHL trade deadline, Jared McCann's contract situation and their plan for Matty Beniers. #SeaKraken https://t.co/dbTlokMVDR — Ryan S. Clark (@ryan_s_clark) December 10, 2021

Here’s your occasional reminder that in this age of McJesus, Sidney Crosby is still out there, doing Sidney Crosby stuff.

"I don't know if he gets enough credit for how great he is in his 17th year. Everyone talks about LeBron, going into Year No. 19. But Sid staying at the top of the league is amazing."



Nathan MacKinnon and other NHL stars talk Sidney Crosby's influence. https://t.co/jgbVymxn3Z — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) December 10, 2021

Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park – And Beautiful Boise

If Dobby does clear waivers, maybe he can help with situations like these.

The Texas Stars score in the opening minute, but the Wolves take control in the weekend finale.



More — Texas Stars (@TexasStars) December 13, 2021

Head coach Neil Graham talks about the T-Stars’ search for consistency.

Hear from Coach Neil Graham on tonight's 7-2 loss and last night's 4-3 OT loss.



WATCH pic.twitter.com/wB74fyHa8f — Texas Stars (@TexasStars) December 13, 2021

The Idaho Steelheads’ weekend went better. They got a series sweep of the South Carolina Stingrays, plus a new Teddy Bear Toss record.

NEWS: A total of 8,201 teddy bears were donated to the Toys For Tots Program with an additional $3,300 in donations on Saturday night.



Thank you Boise for helping us set a new team record and helping kids in need this holiday season! #FeelTheSteel https://t.co/5pjdddqltm — Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads) December 13, 2021

Defender Michael Prapavessis scored the big goal, as well as Star of the Night honors.

He made it rain fur and got the team off to a sizzling start



Hear from the Teddy Bear Toss goal-scorer and @Idaho_Central Top Star of the Night, Michael Prapavessis! #FeelTheSteel pic.twitter.com/2cgpOOtBQx — Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads) December 12, 2021

Finally

