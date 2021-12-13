Dallas Stars Daily Links: Ben Bishop Retires

It’s a bit old news at this point, but still the most important from over the weekend — Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop has effectively decided to retire from hockey.

Last week, Bishop began a three-game conditioning stint in the AHL with the Texas Stars. But after playing just a single game — one in where he allowed eight goals — Bishop decided that was it:

“It’s no secret, he has a degenerative knee injury, and he went down there, he wanted to be a big part of this,” [general manger Jim] Nill said. “He wanted to do everything he could to get back. In the end, by going through the process, going down there and playing, he found out that it’s the end of his career.”

It marks the end of a phenomenal career, spanning 11 years and 413 games with a .921 SV%. He was a Vezina Trophy finalists three times, including with the Stars in 2018-19, arguably the best season of his career.

“It hurts,” [head coach Rick] Bowness said. “I feel terrible for him because he’s such a great person and as I’ve always said, when he’s on, he’s a top-three goalie in the league. He took us to the Finals in Tampa. When you go that far, you have a special bond. “I’ve always felt very close with Bish. I’m devastated for him and his family, I know he wants to play. It’s just a very, very unfortunate thing that’s happened.”

You can read more from Matthew DeFranks here.

Stars Stories

Mike Heika talks about the Stars’ recent struggles from a fan perspective, as opposed to a beat writer’s:

Watching from the sidelines has been a new experience via @NHLdotcom — Mike Heika (@MikeHeika) December 12, 2021

Team Canada will have a little Victory Green in them at the World Juniors:

✌️ #TexasHockey prospects will represent Team Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship!



— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) December 13, 2021

Around the League

A busy Sunday for the Central had mixed results:

Back to the World Juniors briefly — headlining Team Canada is presumed 2023 first overall pick, 16 year old Connor Bedard:

Team Canada has unveiled its roster for the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship, headlined by the likes of 16-year-old Connor Bedard and Owen Power, the first-overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 13, 2021

Down Goes Brown talks John Tortorella and more in his Weekend Rankings:

It's another jam-packed edition of NHL weekend rankings!





The Calgary Flames will be on hold for a little while thanks to a COVID-19 outbreak:

BREAKING: The Calgary Flames will have at least three games postponed after six players and one staff member entered the NHL's COVID protocol. — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 13, 2021

Finally, the NHL going to the Olympics is still not set in stone, thanks to increasing concerns: