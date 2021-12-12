Stars Close Out Winless Road Trip With 2-1 Loss To Sharks

The Dallas Stars have to hope that they are over the bulk of the illness running through their locker room these last couple of games. That, combined with being back on home ice Tuesday, should help the team pull out of the losing streak they now find themselves on.

They’ve gone 0-3-0 on this road trip, with a heartbreaking loss to the Vegas Golden Knights followed by a shutout of the offense against the Los Angeles Kings and a one-goal effort against the San Jose Sharks tonight.

In fact, Dallas has been held scoreless in five of the last six periods played. Even though their goaltenders have done enough the last two games to get the team a win, the offensive firepower present during the team’s seven-game win streak was nowhere to be found. Part of that is due to players coming out of the lineup as this bug or whatever runs through the team. Tonight, they were missing leading goal scorer Roope Hintz. The other part has been a general lethargy and lack of finish present in the lineup on the ice.

Tonight’s game was impacted by officiating, too.

The eventual game winning goal wasn’t without controversy. The Stars challenged Erik Karlsson’s goal due to goaltender interference. Generally, video coach Kelly Forbes has a high success rate on goal challenges. The replay appeared to show Braden Holtby’s glove hand lifted by the stick of Tomas Hertl.

However, the play was reviewed and Toronto ruled that there was no interference of Holtby and he wasn’t kept from doing his job. You have to guess that Esa Lindell clashing with Hertl played into the goal being upheld, since he was being pushed into the goaltender by one of Holtby’s teammates.

James Reimer also helped the Sharks in a game where Dallas actually out-chanced them and still found a way to lose. This is one you definitely could say the Stars deserved to get at least a point out of it.