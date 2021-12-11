Stars Look To Get Back In The Win Column Against The Sharks

It was bound to happen. I mean we knew this team wasn’t going to win the rest of their games. The winning streak was going to eventually come to an end. Albeit a very disappointing way to lose the streak, right? The Dallas Stars had the lead on the Vegas Golden Knights in the third period only to lose the game. Seems like we’ve said that before about the Stars this season. As a matter of fact, we’ve seen the same thing from the Stars against the Knights this season.

Thursday’s game just needs to be forgotten about. Dallas was outshot 41-27 in their 4-0 loss to the L.A. Kings. That includes a 20-9 disadvantage in the first period. Jake Oettinger was phenomenal once again for Dallas. He only gave up two goals on the night. After the game, Saad Yousuf pointed out in his writeup that Dallas is 9-2-1 at home but only 4-7-1 on the road. According to Yousuf, only one of those road wins came in regulation.

That’s perhaps the more concerning thing about this team. Dallas has been playing so well at home, but all of a sudden they’re a different team when they step on the ice at someone else’s venue. Hopefully, they can figure that out pretty quickly. They have a date with the San Jose Sharks tonight. Then they have a home-and-home series with the St. Louis Blues.

Potential Lines for Dallas

Jason Robertson (21) – Roope Hintz (24) – Joe Pavelski (16)

Jacob Peterson (40) – Jamie Benn (14) – Alexander Radulov (47)

Tanner Kero (64) – Tyler Seguin (91) – Luke Glendening (11)

Michael Raffl (18) – Radek Faksa (12) – Denis Gurianov (34)

Ryan Suter (20) – John Klingberg (3)

Esa Lindell (23) – Miro Heiskanen (4)

Joel Hanley (44) – Jani Hakanpaa (2)

Braden Holtby (70)

Jake Oettinger (29)

The San Jose Sharks

The Sharks find themselves in a similar position as the Stars. Currently they’re out of the playoffs in the division, but not by much. They sit one point behind the Knights for the fourth spot in the Pacific. They have 14 wins and 29 points. Where the Stars have games in hand against just about everyone in the division, the Sharks are the opposite. Only the Anaheim Ducks have played more games than San Jose in the division.

The Sharks get a lot of offensive production from their top line. Timo Meier, Logan Couture and Jonathan Dahlen have combined for 64 points. Like Dallas, though, the Sharks are coming off a game where they got beat. The Minnesota Wild won the game 5-2. The Sharks are looking to rebound against a Stars team that, as we said earlier, isn’t playing great on the road.

Potential Lines for San Jose

Timo Meier (28) – Logan Couture (39) – Jonathan Dahlen (76)

Alexander Barabanov (94) – Tomas Hertl (48) – Noah Gregor (73)

Andrew Cogliano (11) – Nick Bonino (13) – Matt Nieto (83)

Jonah Gadjovich (42) – Jasper Weatherby (26) – Kevin Labanc (62)

Maria Farraro (38) – Brent Burns (88)

Jacob Middleton (21) – Erik Karlsson (65)

Marc-Edouard Vlasic (44) – Nicolas Meloche (53)

James Reimer (47)

Adin Hill (33)