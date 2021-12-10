Dallas Stars Daily Links: The Long, Strange Trip To The Stars’ L.A. Loss

The non-COVID illness that has dogged the Dallas Stars for the past three weeks is a matter of public record. It was one explanation – though not an excuse – for the Stars getting shut out for the first time this season.
But the combo platter of illness and fatigue was even spicier than you may know. The Dallas Morning News’ Matthew DeFranks laid out the bizarre details in his latest article:
Dallas flew to Los Angeles on Thursday morning, arriving at its hotel at 11:45 a.m. for the scheduled 7:30 p.m. puck drop. Why? Well, because a man allegedly wearing a clown mask barreled through a fence at McCarron International Airport in Las Vegas on Wednesday night. He allegedly threatened to have a bomb and wanted to fly to Area 51.
So the Stars were grounded in Las Vegas on Wednesday night after falling to the Golden Knights in a 5-4 thriller.
However, the real illness looks to be the Stars’ relative fecklessness on the road:
It was also a callback to the version of the Stars at the beginning of the season, when their inconsistency ironically appeared nightly. Twenty minutes of tilted ice would pass with regularity in New York or Boston or Dallas. But for almost a month, the Stars mostly avoided those stretches as they went 9-1-0....
On the road, the Stars are 4-7-1 and have just one regulation win all season. Without a second line to complement the team’s top line, the Dallas attack is toothless on the road, when teams can choose to neutralize the top line with matchups against their best forwards and defensemen.
Saad Yousuf took a long look at the Stars’ road record in his own latest post.
Examining the troubling disparity of Stars’ effectiveness on the road compared to home https://t.co/CGjzdvJWQT— The Athletic Dallas (@TheAthleticDFW) December 10, 2021
So who has the Bowness Decoder today, and what’s the translation for “two neutral-zone turnovers”?
"When it was 1-0, we had some Grade-A's that we didn't capitalize on."@ATT | #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/6KsPjFlv0t— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) December 10, 2021
- Jonathan Toews scored for the first time this season as the Chicago Blackhawks shut out the Montreal Canadiens, 2-0. [Second City Hockey]
- Eeli Tolvanen scored with less than 12 seconds left in regulation to give the Nashville Predators a win over the New York Islanders, 4-3. [On The Forecheck]
- Fourth-string netminder Charlie Lindgren stopped 29 shots in his first start as the St. Louis Blues routed the Detroit Red Wings, 6-2. [Winging It In Motown]
- Kyle Connor scored twice and Connor Hellebuyck earned his 25th career shutout as the Winnipeg Jets blanked the Seattle Kraken, 3-0. [Arctic Ice Hockey]
- And Jordan Greenway earned two apples as the Minnesota Wild beat the San Jose Sharks, 5-2. [Hockey Wilderness]
Everyone’s favorite Flower also hit a big milestone last night.
You know it’s a special moment when you’re on the road, and the home team fans are chanting your name!— The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) December 10, 2021
Congrats Marc-Andre Fleury on NHL win #500 pic.twitter.com/FOY8r0mE1w
How big? T H I S big.
Last night, Marc-Andre Fleury entered the exclusive 500 club by earning his 500th @NHL career win.— NHL Alumni (@NHLAlumni) December 10, 2021
Patrick Roy and Martin Brodeur are the only other goalies to reach this milestone.
Congratulations, Marc-Andre! #NHLAlumni | #Fleury500 pic.twitter.com/1tDXrzU8l4
Speaking of milestones...Nathan Walker got an emergency call-up from the Springfield Thunderbirds and promptly earned his first NHL hat trick for the St. Louis Blues.
HAT TRICK NATHAN WALKER!!! pic.twitter.com/sl3uWUIwmf— NHL (@NHL) December 10, 2021
But wait, there’s more...!
Nathan Walker, who made history four years ago when he became the first player of Australian nationality to appear in an NHL game, scored his first career hat trick. #NHLStats: https://t.co/dqn3Zszg82 pic.twitter.com/tU5fC09Sjy— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 10, 2021
So what’s next, a Joe Thornton hatty?
So Nathan Walker, who had a Gordie Howe hat trick in his last Blues game (Oct. 6 in the preseason), gets a hat trick tonight. 4-1 Blues.— Jim Thomas (@jthom1) December 10, 2021
Sooooo, our conclusion is that team meetings work? Unless they don’t?
Winnipeg's first shutout of the season came after a team meeting during morning skate to address the Jets' penalty killhttps://t.co/p49rxVJlmT— Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) December 10, 2021
What do you want for the holidays?
Excited to announce the IIHF is coming to #NHL22— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) December 9, 2021
Starting today compete in the #WorldJuniors and soon with your favourite #IIHFWorlds and #WomensWorlds teams @EASPORTSNHL
READ MORE: https://t.co/5VIRf5b7Pa@HockeyCanada @usahockey @leijonat @narodnitym @russiahockey pic.twitter.com/eHsCm04LCV
Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park
Ben Bishop played his first conditioning game with the Texas Stars, and you could feel the excitement in the Force.
Return of the Jedi (2021) pic.twitter.com/44cUnecs2b— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) December 9, 2021
But even a Jedi needs practice after more than a year out of the game.
The Texas Stars fell 8-4 on Thursday night to the Chicago Wolves in their return home for the first of 11 consecutive home games.— Texas Stars (@TexasStars) December 10, 2021
Say hello to Jason Robertson, the timeline cleanser of choice. Enjoy.
Good guy, @JasonRob1999. pic.twitter.com/S2zonWS4FF— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) December 10, 2021
