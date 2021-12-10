Dallas Stars Daily Links: The Long, Strange Trip To The Stars’ L.A. Loss

The non-COVID illness that has dogged the Dallas Stars for the past three weeks is a matter of public record. It was one explanation – though not an excuse – for the Stars getting shut out for the first time this season.

But the combo platter of illness and fatigue was even spicier than you may know. The Dallas Morning News’ Matthew DeFranks laid out the bizarre details in his latest article:

Dallas flew to Los Angeles on Thursday morning, arriving at its hotel at 11:45 a.m. for the scheduled 7:30 p.m. puck drop. Why? Well, because a man allegedly wearing a clown mask barreled through a fence at McCarron International Airport in Las Vegas on Wednesday night. He allegedly threatened to have a bomb and wanted to fly to Area 51. So the Stars were grounded in Las Vegas on Wednesday night after falling to the Golden Knights in a 5-4 thriller.

However, the real illness looks to be the Stars’ relative fecklessness on the road:

It was also a callback to the version of the Stars at the beginning of the season, when their inconsistency ironically appeared nightly. Twenty minutes of tilted ice would pass with regularity in New York or Boston or Dallas. But for almost a month, the Stars mostly avoided those stretches as they went 9-1-0.... On the road, the Stars are 4-7-1 and have just one regulation win all season. Without a second line to complement the team’s top line, the Dallas attack is toothless on the road, when teams can choose to neutralize the top line with matchups against their best forwards and defensemen.

Matt has more. [SportsDayDFW]

Stars Stuff

Saad Yousuf took a long look at the Stars’ road record in his own latest post.

Examining the troubling disparity of Stars’ effectiveness on the road compared to home https://t.co/CGjzdvJWQT — The Athletic Dallas (@TheAthleticDFW) December 10, 2021

So who has the Bowness Decoder today, and what’s the translation for “two neutral-zone turnovers”?

Around The Leagues

In On The #Kill Taker

Everyone’s favorite Flower also hit a big milestone last night.

You know it’s a special moment when you’re on the road, and the home team fans are chanting your name!



Congrats Marc-Andre Fleury on NHL win #500 pic.twitter.com/FOY8r0mE1w — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) December 10, 2021

How big? T H I S big.

Last night, Marc-Andre Fleury entered the exclusive 500 club by earning his 500th @NHL career win.



Patrick Roy and Martin Brodeur are the only other goalies to reach this milestone.



Congratulations, Marc-Andre! #NHLAlumni | #Fleury500 pic.twitter.com/1tDXrzU8l4 — NHL Alumni (@NHLAlumni) December 10, 2021

Speaking of milestones...Nathan Walker got an emergency call-up from the Springfield Thunderbirds and promptly earned his first NHL hat trick for the St. Louis Blues.

But wait, there’s more...!

Nathan Walker, who made history four years ago when he became the first player of Australian nationality to appear in an NHL game, scored his first career hat trick. #NHLStats: https://t.co/dqn3Zszg82 pic.twitter.com/tU5fC09Sjy — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 10, 2021

So what’s next, a Joe Thornton hatty?

So Nathan Walker, who had a Gordie Howe hat trick in his last Blues game (Oct. 6 in the preseason), gets a hat trick tonight. 4-1 Blues. — Jim Thomas (@jthom1) December 10, 2021

Sooooo, our conclusion is that team meetings work? Unless they don’t?

Winnipeg's first shutout of the season came after a team meeting during morning skate to address the Jets' penalty killhttps://t.co/p49rxVJlmT — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) December 10, 2021

What do you want for the holidays?

Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park

Ben Bishop played his first conditioning game with the Texas Stars, and you could feel the excitement in the Force.

Return of the Jedi (2021) pic.twitter.com/44cUnecs2b — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) December 9, 2021

But even a Jedi needs practice after more than a year out of the game.

The Texas Stars fell 8-4 on Thursday night to the Chicago Wolves in their return home for the first of 11 consecutive home games.



More — Texas Stars (@TexasStars) December 10, 2021

Finally

Say hello to Jason Robertson, the timeline cleanser of choice. Enjoy.