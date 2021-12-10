 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dallas Stars Daily Links: The Long, Strange Trip To The Stars’ L.A. Loss

It was a combo platter of abject chaos and utter predictability, writes Matthew DeFranks. Plus, Fleury hits 500, Bishop is back in action, and more.

By Kathleen Tibbetts
NHL: DEC 09 Stars at Kings Photo by John McCoy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The non-COVID illness that has dogged the Dallas Stars for the past three weeks is a matter of public record. It was one explanation – though not an excuse – for the Stars getting shut out for the first time this season.

But the combo platter of illness and fatigue was even spicier than you may know. The Dallas Morning News’ Matthew DeFranks laid out the bizarre details in his latest article:

Dallas flew to Los Angeles on Thursday morning, arriving at its hotel at 11:45 a.m. for the scheduled 7:30 p.m. puck drop. Why? Well, because a man allegedly wearing a clown mask barreled through a fence at McCarron International Airport in Las Vegas on Wednesday night. He allegedly threatened to have a bomb and wanted to fly to Area 51.

So the Stars were grounded in Las Vegas on Wednesday night after falling to the Golden Knights in a 5-4 thriller.

However, the real illness looks to be the Stars’ relative fecklessness on the road:

It was also a callback to the version of the Stars at the beginning of the season, when their inconsistency ironically appeared nightly. Twenty minutes of tilted ice would pass with regularity in New York or Boston or Dallas. But for almost a month, the Stars mostly avoided those stretches as they went 9-1-0....

On the road, the Stars are 4-7-1 and have just one regulation win all season. Without a second line to complement the team’s top line, the Dallas attack is toothless on the road, when teams can choose to neutralize the top line with matchups against their best forwards and defensemen.

Matt has more. [SportsDayDFW]

Stars Stuff

Saad Yousuf took a long look at the Stars’ road record in his own latest post.

So who has the Bowness Decoder today, and what’s the translation for “two neutral-zone turnovers”?

Around The Leagues

In On The #Kill Taker

Everyone’s favorite Flower also hit a big milestone last night.

How big? T H I S big.

Speaking of milestones...Nathan Walker got an emergency call-up from the Springfield Thunderbirds and promptly earned his first NHL hat trick for the St. Louis Blues.

But wait, there’s more...!

So what’s next, a Joe Thornton hatty?

Sooooo, our conclusion is that team meetings work? Unless they don’t?

What do you want for the holidays?

Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park

Ben Bishop played his first conditioning game with the Texas Stars, and you could feel the excitement in the Force.

But even a Jedi needs practice after more than a year out of the game.

Finally

Say hello to Jason Robertson, the timeline cleanser of choice. Enjoy.

