Dallas Stars Daily Links: Is The Stars’ Winning Window Starting To Close?

Matthew DeFranks writes about a team that needs to “rediscover itself” if it wants to play for history. Plus, Alex Ovechkin’s Milestone Watch, Jack Eichel’s date with surgery, and more.

By Kathleen Tibbetts
Dallas Stars v Vancouver Canucks
So are the Stars going to get this guy a Stanley Cup? Or what?
Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

The Dallas Stars are dead last in the league in several key metrics, so the fact that they even have 10 points is something of a minor miracle. And at this point, it would probably take a miracle for them to get into playoffs position by Thanksgiving.

What that says about a squad that’s supposedly been built to win now is even more troubling.

For his latest article, The Dallas Morning News’ Matthew DeFranks examines a veteran team that has found itself “trapped in the mediocre middle” as it nears the quarter pole of the 2021-22 season:

“That’s not good,” [Joe] Pavelski said of the Stars’ lack of regulation wins. “It’s crazy to think that. So, that’s on each and every one of us. We’ve got to find a way to be better. We’ve got to win a 1-0 game, a 2-1 game. We need that mentality.

“We can be a little bit more patient at times. For whatever the reason, there’s nights where it seems like you’re trying to do too much probably. We’ve got to really settle back into our team game and work out of this together.”

Yes, we all remember that brutal 1-7-1 start in 2019 – but how long will it take for them to hit their stride this time?

The organization is in the final season of a window that includes [Rick] Bowness, Pavelski, John Klingberg and Alexander Radulov. The team will have decisions to make behind the bench. The team will have to make choices around the trade deadline. And the current trajectory of the Stars does little to clear either scenario....

There still are 71 games left on the schedule. That’s time for the Stars to find something to build off of that’s not Braden Holtby’s goaltending or a hot power play. Because they play so many tight games, the Stars have shown the propensity for wild swings in results in past years, and they’re searching for the next upward swing.

Matt has more. [SportsDayDFW]

Stars Stuff

Starting the season on the road is a pretty good excuse – but in the end, it’s an excuse, writes Mike Heika.

Around The Leagues

Nothing to report from the #MurderDeathKill Division last night – but the New York Rangers made news in their defeat of the suddenly almighty Florida Panthers.

Alex Ovechkin is making history practically every game at this point.

You thought I’d post that without posting the goal?... (Yes, the Washington Capitals muted this clip – probably because the PxP guy originally credited this apple to Dmitry Orlov.)

Now that Jack Eichel can have the disc-replacement surgery he’s chosen, he isn’t wasting any time getting it done.

Rick Westhead didn’t get to ask any questions during Gary Bettman’s press conference, but he already knows where the stories are.

Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park

What are the Texas Stars working on this week? Stephen Meserve shares his notes.

Finally

Yauheni Aksiantsiuk is doing everything he can to keep the Idaho Steelheads in the conversation this season. Enjoy his latest ECHL Play of the Week.

