Stars Look to Extend Winning Streak to Five As Carolina Comes to Town

Ok, now we can talk about a winning streak with the Dallas Stars. Dallas won their last four games and are 7-3 in their last 10 games. With games against The St. Louis Blues, Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers in there, Dallas took care of some teams during this winning streak that many people didn’t think they would.

Those three games were pretty dominant. The game that you would have thought they would win easily, the Arizona Coyotes, was the nail biter. It wasn’t pretty but it still goes down as a win.

Dallas’ leading scorer right now is Roope Hintz with his six goals. Micro Heiskanen is the leader in points with 14. Hintz, Joe Pavelski, Jason Robertson and Ryan Suter each have 10 points for the Stars and, once again, they’re going to need some production from these guys tonight.

While the Stars scoring is slowly going up, their goals against is also going in the wrong direction. Currently, Dallas is scoring 2.71 goals per game while they are allowing 2.76 goals against. What was a one goal advantage for the offense has now evened itself out.

Tonight, they’re facing a team that is scoring over three goals a game (3.22) while only giving up two.

Dallas Potential Lineup

Jason Robertson (21) - Roope Hintz (24) - Joe Pavelski (16)

Michael Raffl (18) - Jamie Benn (14) - Denis Gurianov (34)

Joel Kiviranta (25) - Tyler Seguin (91) - Luke Glendening (11)

Jacob Peterson (40) - Radek Faksa (12) - Alexander Radulov (47)

Ryan Suter (20) - John Klingberg (3)

Esa Lindell (23) - Miro Heiskanen (4)

Andrej Sekera (5) - Jani Hakkanpaa (2)

Braden Holtby (70)

Jake Oettinger (29)

The Carolina Hurricanes

For the first time since they were divisional foes last season, the Stars and Hurricanes will face off. Carolina started the season as hot as you can start a season. They won their first nine games of the season and have only lost five games on the year (one of which came in overtime).

Sebastian Aho leads the team with eight goals. Andrei Svechnikov leads with 19 points. Aho has 18, Tony DeAngelo has 17 while Vincent Trocheck and Teuvo Teravainen each have 13.

Carolina’s offense has so many weapons that Dallas’ defense will need to be on their toes and ready to play. Dallas needs to jump on the Hurricanes early and make them work for everything they get.

One thing that could influence the game tonight: the entirety of the right-handed NHL defense of the Hurricanes is currently in COVID-19 protocols as the NHL sees an uptick in COVID cases around the league. They had to make two AHL callups to field a defense today, which could make for some interest power play looks Dallas won’t have film on — they showed a five-forward set during morning skate today, for example.

Potential Lines for Carolina

Teuvo Teravainen (86) - Sebastian Aho (20) - Martin Necas (88)

Nino Niederreiter (21) - Jordan Staal (11) - Jesper Fast (71)

Andrei Svechnikov (37) - Vincent Trocheck (16) - Seth Jarvis (24)

Jordan Martinook (48) - Jesperi Kotkaniemi (82) - Steven Lorentz (78)

Jaccob Slavin (74) - Ian Cole (28)

Brady Skjei (76) - Jalen Chatfield (64)

Brendan Smith (7) - Maxime Lajoie (42)

Frederik Andersen (31)

Antti Raanta (32)