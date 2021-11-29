 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Turnaround

Dallas has been on fire lately, winning their past six of seven games. Plus, a major shakeup in Montreal, a biting incident, and more.

By Tyler Mair
/ new
Dallas Stars v Arizona Coyotes Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images

The Dallas Stars are currently riding a four-game winning streak, and have won six of their past seven. Their turnaround is fueled by many different factors, starting with the re-emergence of Roope Hintz and the top line:

[Hintz] has seven goals in the last eight games, and only three players have more goals than Hintz since Nov. 10: Leon Draisaitl, Alex Ovechkin and Matt Duchene. Hintz now leads the Stars in goals despite scoring zero in the first three-plus weeks.

...

According to MoneyPuck’s expected-goals model, Robertson-Hintz-Pavelski ranks seventh in expected-goals share among lines with at least 100 5-on-5 minutes together. Dallas has outscored opponents 7-4 at 5-on-5 with the line on the ice.

Dallas has also gotten improved special teams play, especially from the penalty kill:

The Stars own the league’s second-best power play, scoring 13.81 goals per 60 minutes on the power play, which trails only Edmonton... The penalty kill has recently started a turnaround, having killed 16 of the last 17 power-play chances. Dallas’ penalty kill has actually outscored opponents in the last five games thanks to Hintz’s two shorthanded goals against St. Louis on Nov. 20.

You can read more from Matthew DeFranks here.

Stars Stories

Of course, improved play means nothing if they can’t keep it up going forward:

Just gonna leave this here...

Around the League

The Central giveth, the Central taketh away:

Long story short: Marc Bergevin out, Jeff Gorton in as the Montreal Canadiens clean house.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Canadiens’ front office eventually shakes out:

The Pittsburgh Penguins sale is now officially on the governors’ “to do list”:

Can’t make this stuff up:

Brady Tkachuk didn’t mince words when speaking with reporters:

Jonathan Quick later fired back:

Finally, here are some NHL milestones to keep an eye on this season:

Loading comments...