Miro Heiskanen shut down Connor McDavid on Tuesday night, and if you spent any time on Oilers Twitter, you’d think McJesus was playing the refs all evening.

But McDavid was no victim of non-calls, or even much of his own mistakes. One of the NHL’s leading scorers just hit a brick wall in the form of Heiskanen’s increasingly renowned stickwork.

Stars senior staff writer Mike Heika lays out in digital text what many Dallas Stars fans have been thinking – that as early as it is, as hard as it can be to judge history on the fly, Heiskanen is every bit as good as you think he is:

Heiskanen might be one of the best stick men in the NHL. Heck, he might even be the best. Who knows, he might be one of the best of all time - it’s tough to measure this stuff. But if you ever wanted a display of how good the 22-year-old defenseman can be, it was Tuesday against the Edmonton Oilers and two-time Hart Trophy winner Connor McDavid. Heiskanen drew a lot of ice time against McDavid, and the speedy center was held off the scoresheet for the first time this season. That’s right, McDavid finished with no goals, no assists and three harmless shots on goal. That’s how good Heiskanen was.

He is, in fact, good enough to beat the NHL’s best at his own game:

McDavid is pretty special himself with the stick and at one point had Heiskanen chasing the puck while he danced around by the goal line. A few minutes later, however, Heiskanen showed in open ice why he’s so special. McDavid was bearing down in the offensive zone at full speed trying to create the kind of memorable highlight that has filled hockey shows for the past month. But just as it appeared McDavid might turn the corner, Heiskanen swept the puck away harmlessly to the boards and the shift pretty much ended there.

There’s more at Mike’s place, including some observations from Stars legend Jere Lehtinen – who, don’t forget, will be instrumental in helping Finland put together its Olympic roster. [Dallas Stars]

Stars Stuff

It’s game night! So don’t forget the slightly early start time.

As Jake Oettinger gets the confirmed start, The Dallas Morning News’ Matthew DeFranks points directly at the elephant in the room.

In the last two weeks, it’s been pretty clear Jake Oettinger has been the best goaltender.



The only question is whether Oettinger has been top dog just on the Stars or across the entire NHL. https://t.co/HZ0XNbvXVK — Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) November 26, 2021

A victory tonight could go a long way toward setting the Stars on a playoffs-bound course. DBD’s David Castillo finds good and bad news in his new piece for D Magazine.

My latest: the Dallas Stars are gonna miss the famous "Thanksgiving Cutoff" when it comes to playoff pace but they *sort of* profile like the teams that defied the odds. https://t.co/2RPBWwSKCB via @DMagazine — David Castillo (@DavidCastilloAC) November 23, 2021

Let’s face it, this roster has one shot at the big prize. But the future could be a different story, especially if the Stars close the deal with John Klingberg.

The Stars are the oldest team in the NHL. Yes, this season is important given the pending free agents in summer 2022.



But the future isn't bleak either. Projecting Stars’ roster through 2025: How will today’s oldest NHL team look in three years? https://t.co/zAv6Rp5PBP — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) November 26, 2021

Around The Leagues

The entire NHL took Turkey Day off, but there’s plenty of Black Friday action for the murderous Central Division:

David isn’t the only one who’s giving the Thanksgiving Cutoff a side-eye. Stephen Whyno examines factors that may have distorted early-season results across the NHL.

Injuries and COVID-19 protocol absences have muddled the NHL standings throughout the first quarter of the season. The traditional Thanksgiving benchmark is not necessarily an indicator of who will make the playoffs.



by @swhyno

https://t.co/pOJ2FTsDK5 — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) November 25, 2021

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin continues his steady march up the all-time scoring charts, but this is another mark worth mentioning.

Alex Ovechkin (@ovi8) has now scored against every active NHL opponent. pic.twitter.com/2KQat6IoWZ — NHL (@NHL) November 22, 2021

The Great 8 appears to be keeping it in perspective, though.

So who’s still waiting for Ovi’s game to collapse because he’s too old or too lazy or he doesn’t backcheck enough?

COWAN: No sign of Capitals star Alex Ovechkin slowing down https://t.co/aYokVPS2k1 — Canoe (@Canoe) November 25, 2021

COVID-19 could still throw a wrench into the NHL’s plans to compete at the 2022 Winter Olympics. What happens if it does?

It's still unlikely, but contingency plans are in place https://t.co/X20WHLJzTn — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) November 24, 2021

It’s here. Are you ready?

It’s officially Teddy Toss Szn pic.twitter.com/oC7775KRJw — Chris Peters (@chrismpeters) November 26, 2021

Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park

The Idaho Steelheads say Happy Black Friday.

It's officially Black (out) Friday



So do the Texas Stars.

Meanwhile, Asher Rohm has the preview for this weekend’s series against the Manitoba Moose.

Series Preview: Texas Stars Travel North for Manitoba Matchup https://t.co/SdUA3QpsEW #txstars pic.twitter.com/0ns1rnsuZW — 100 Degree Hockey (@100degreehockey) November 26, 2021

Finally

Anton Khudobin always wears quality cages, and Sylvie Marsolais is always there to help. Enjoy this preview of his new lid.