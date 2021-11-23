Dallas Stars Daily Links: Captain Center

After all the offseason talk of moving Jamie Benn back to Center, the Dallas Stars began their season with the captain back at Left Wing.

Cue one awful start to the season, and the experiment is back on, with Denis Gurianov and Michael Raffl as his wingers. And so far, results have been promising:

“They’re big and they’re protecting the puck and they’re generating offense,” Bowness said. “They’re all physical,” he added. “We tried to get everybody more involved physically tonight. We didn’t like our physical play in Minnesota and the guys responded to that tonight and I thought everyone was involved physically.”

Both Gurianov and Raffl have seen an uptick in their game with this new line, which is especially important for the former. But make no mistake — Benn is the straw that stirs the drink:

“We just try to keep it simple,” [Raffl] said. “That goes back to [Benn], he wants to play like that. He’s a really good player. I’ve played with good players before and he lets me play my style and he just jumps on pucks and is hard on the forecheck and is very responsible in our end.”

Stars Stories

Jake Oettinger is making his case to stay in the NHL, creating quite the goalie logjam:

Jake Oettinger has once again shown the Stars that he belongs in the NHL. So, what now?



A deep dive, from the background to the future and more!



Could his next opportunity come tonight against Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers?

"Bowness doesn't reveal his goaltending choice until the day of the game, but there's a really good chance that Oettinger earned a start against the high-flying Oilers and Connor McDavid on Tuesday."



Read » https://t.co/isMzBqlbIe pic.twitter.com/bgJKyUmy4l — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 23, 2021

Around the League

Last night was a good one for the Central Division:

