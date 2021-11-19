 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Misery in Minnesota

There’s the 7-2 loss, and the controversial healthy scratch that accompanied it. Plus, why the Stars’ coaches need to adapt, why players miss series scheduling, and more.

By Tyler Mair
/ new
Dallas Stars v Minnesota Wild Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images

The Dallas Stars were terrible in last night’s loss to the Minnesota Wild. There’s no sugar coating it. Even the ever calm Miro Heiskanen couldn’t hide his frustration last night:

Heiskanen didn’t have his best game individually, committing multiple penalties in the same game for the first time in his career. He was on the ice for the final two goals scored by Minnesota, though the game was already firmly decided by the time those went in...

Perhaps Heiskanen was just frustrated with his individual game in that moment... But that moment just drives home how much the losing is taking a toll. Even somebody as superhuman as Heiskanen is not immune.

But overshadowing such an ugly loss was Rick Bowness’s lineup decisions, specifically healthy scratching Riley Tufte after a two day build up to his first game played in his hometown:

...Tufte simply being from Minnesota doesn’t earn him a spot in the lineup for that game, but the last two games are what really earned him that spot... Had Tufte played, it’s hard to imagine the Stars would have lost any worse than 7-2, but at least he and his family would have had a moment to savor forever as they left the building. Instead, the evening was a dumpster fire for everybody with the Stars.

You can read more from Saad Yousuf here.

Stars Stories

Hear it all from the man himself:

Some takeaways about the actual performance on ice:

David Castillo argues why it’s the coaches, not the players, who need to right this sinking ship:

Around the League

Presenting: tales from around the Central Division~

Brandon Tanev is emerging as a fan favorite for the Seattle Kraken:

The players liked series scheduling last year, which naturally meant the NHL opted not to try it again:

From the other day — Elliotte Friedman talks about the Vancouver Canucks situation and more in his 32 Thoughts:

As bad as it is in Vancouver, just remember it can always be worse:

The New York Islanders finally have a home again:

Finally, Down Goes Brown breaks down the first month of the season with his NHL All-Disappointment Team:

