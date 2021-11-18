Dallas Stars Daily Links: The Road To Redemption Is Built With Regulation Wins

At this time last week, the Dallas Stars had zero regulation victories. Now they’ve earned two in a row with a return to the kind of high-event hockey that once made them look like the future of the NHL.

Can they keep it going against the Minnesota Wild, or will they retreat into the illusory safety of playing for a 1-0 win? Whatever the case, tonight’s game will probably illustrate how far they’ve come, writes The Dallas Morning News’ Matthew DeFranks:

After beating the Flyers on Saturday night following a players-only meeting on Wednesday, the Stars needed to build on their momentum. A loss on Tuesday to the rebuilding Red Wings would have stunted that heading to first-place Minnesota on Thursday night. Instead, a win gives Dallas confidence that a turnaround could be around the corner. “We just want to get this thing rolling,” [Jason] Robertson said. “We showed against Philadelphia that we could kind of take the game over. Alternatively, we showed today that we could get a lead. Even though they push back, we can hold onto it and continue to get the win. Two different types of wins, and it’s good to learn how to do both.”

The road to redemption won’t be built in a day:

With the poor play by the Stars through the season’s first month, it’s tough to remember that there are still 68 games remaining in the NHL season. Dallas entered Tuesday night six points back of a playoff spot in the Western Conference, which pales in comparison to the 15-point deficit it faced last year during the shortened 56-game season in the spring. Baby steps will help close the gap for the Stars, and Tuesday was one of them.

Matt has more. [SportsDayDFW]

Stars Stuff

Already missing that home-game atmosphere? Cheer up – Stars watch parties are back.

Thursday night plans? Count us in!



Join us at Bottle Rockets in Plano tomorrow night as the Stars take on the Wild! #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/GW4uTvxS1V — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 17, 2021

Ryan Suter brings the “this isn’t a [game]...it’s a showdown” vibes.

"We gave our careers to Minnesota, and then for it to end like it did, it was pretty sad."

"I’d rather it just be a normal game...But I’m sure it will be more than that."



After 9 years with the Wild, Ryan Suter returns to Minnesota with the Stars https://t.co/oaP6CGEV5I — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) November 17, 2021

Around The Leagues

#Death Notes

The much-hyped Avs are in that small club of Central teams fighting to right the ship after a slow start. Here are a few esoteric pieces of information to have at your fingertips.

Nazem Kadri: 11 points in his last five games



Darcy Kuemper: .930 save percentage in his last seven games (5-2 record)



Valeri Nichushkin: Undefeated in games he's played this season — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) November 18, 2021

The prospective roster of the Canadian Olympic men’s hockey team is a smoking landscape of hot takes. Hockey Night in Canada’s David Amber offers this one.

Olympic F's



Locks:

Bergeron

Crosby

Huberdeau

Mackinnon

Marchand

McDavid

O'Reilly

Point

Stone



In the mix:

Barzal

Couturier

Duchene

Giroux

Horvat

Hyman

Mangiapane

Marner

Scheifele

Seguin

Stamkos

Suzuki

Tavares

Wilson



Missing anyone? — David Amber (@DavidAmber) November 15, 2021

China’s team is mostly Canadian, too – but it still may not be competitive enough for Olympic play. The International Ice Hockey Federation is tasked with finding out.

IIHF will decide on Nov. 25 whether to keep China in Olympics or replace team with Norway



Full story from @CBCNews https://t.co/HRwxGC2vKz — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) November 17, 2021

Greetings From Beautiful Boise

The Idaho Steelheads went from 0 to 60 in practically no time at all last month. Here’s how their journey to the top of the Mountain Division began.

The Steelheads return home for the first time since closing out October, a month packed with hockey after a long time away.



In his debut feature, Sheamus Doyle recaps an exciting month at @IdCentralArena before the team hits home ice again. #FeelTheSteelhttps://t.co/zliUvv5CCw — Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads) November 17, 2021

Finally

Yesterday was Roope Hintz’s birthday, and the whole team wanted to get in on it. Enjoy.