Dallas Stars Daily Links: The Road To Redemption Is Built With Regulation Wins

And with two in a row, the Stars are itching for a third in St. Paul. Plus, Suter’s return to Minnesota, the Idaho Steelheads’ season so far, and more.

By Kathleen Tibbetts
NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Dallas Stars Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

At this time last week, the Dallas Stars had zero regulation victories. Now they’ve earned two in a row with a return to the kind of high-event hockey that once made them look like the future of the NHL.

Can they keep it going against the Minnesota Wild, or will they retreat into the illusory safety of playing for a 1-0 win? Whatever the case, tonight’s game will probably illustrate how far they’ve come, writes The Dallas Morning News’ Matthew DeFranks:

After beating the Flyers on Saturday night following a players-only meeting on Wednesday, the Stars needed to build on their momentum. A loss on Tuesday to the rebuilding Red Wings would have stunted that heading to first-place Minnesota on Thursday night. Instead, a win gives Dallas confidence that a turnaround could be around the corner.

“We just want to get this thing rolling,” [Jason] Robertson said. “We showed against Philadelphia that we could kind of take the game over. Alternatively, we showed today that we could get a lead. Even though they push back, we can hold onto it and continue to get the win. Two different types of wins, and it’s good to learn how to do both.”

The road to redemption won’t be built in a day:

With the poor play by the Stars through the season’s first month, it’s tough to remember that there are still 68 games remaining in the NHL season. Dallas entered Tuesday night six points back of a playoff spot in the Western Conference, which pales in comparison to the 15-point deficit it faced last year during the shortened 56-game season in the spring.

Baby steps will help close the gap for the Stars, and Tuesday was one of them.

Matt has more. [SportsDayDFW]

Stars Stuff

Already missing that home-game atmosphere? Cheer up – Stars watch parties are back.

Ryan Suter brings the “this isn’t a [game]...it’s a showdown” vibes.

Around The Leagues

#Death Notes

The much-hyped Avs are in that small club of Central teams fighting to right the ship after a slow start. Here are a few esoteric pieces of information to have at your fingertips.

The prospective roster of the Canadian Olympic men’s hockey team is a smoking landscape of hot takes. Hockey Night in Canada’s David Amber offers this one.

China’s team is mostly Canadian, too – but it still may not be competitive enough for Olympic play. The International Ice Hockey Federation is tasked with finding out.

Greetings From Beautiful Boise

The Idaho Steelheads went from 0 to 60 in practically no time at all last month. Here’s how their journey to the top of the Mountain Division began.

Finally

Yesterday was Roope Hintz’s birthday, and the whole team wanted to get in on it. Enjoy.

