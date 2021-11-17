Dallas Stars Daily Links: Top Line Terror

The Dallas Stars’ top line of Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz, and Joe Pavelski accounted for three of the Stars’ five goals last night in their 5-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings. If there was any concern about last season’s magic being gone, think again:

“There’s good chemistry with that line and they’re all good with the puck,” Bowness said. “They’re very good reading off each other and we’ve said all along that when Roope gets going, he’s going to start scoring in bunches. That line feels good right now and there’s the chemistry that they had last year.”

‘Chemistry’ is the word of the day. The Stars have a top forward line that really clicks and is able to produce results. And when your top forwards get on the scoresheet, good results will come your way:

“We had good chemistry last year so with that you have that trust, that belief,” Pavelski said. “I think it’s playing with a couple of really smart players, competitive players, as well. So, if we’re willing to work and support each other, we’re going to create a lot of those chances and it’s showing.”

Stars Stories

Saad Yousuf dives more into Robertson’s performance as well as that of goaltender Jake Oettinger, who made his first start of the season last night:

Here’s more on Robertson’s stellar play throughout this season:

Great expectations: Left wing Jason Robertson plans on becoming key contributor for Stars



Miss the game? No problem:

Around the League

It was a mixed bag for the rest of the Central last night:

Back to last night’s win briefly — Dylan Larkin was forced to exit the game early due to COVID-19 protocols:

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin was removed from Tuesday’s loss to the Stars due to COVID-19 protocols, head coach Jeff Blashill said.



Add in a fourth win last night and the Florida Panthers haven’t missed a beat with their coaching change:

Already 3-0 @FlaPanthers over NYI, under interim coach Andrew Brunette.



Times are dark for the Vancouver Canucks, and their track record in the NHL Entry Draft is a big reason why:

Jim Benning, noted draft master by select media and fans, has got the #Canucks in a tough spot.



Is it because his draft expertise isn't what it has been made out to be? Bluntly, yes.



Even Dom thinks it’s time for Jim Benning to go... and he didn’t even use analytics!

If a person shows you who they are — believe them.

For the past eight seasons Jim Benning has shown Vancouver who he is time and time again: a man unfit to run a successful NHL organization.



Ryan Getzlaf scored his 1000th point in the same game the Anaheim Ducks won their 1000th game. No, I’m not making this up:

Finally, the Pittsburgh Penguins are set to have some new owners: