Dallas Stars Daily Links: Top Line Terror

Win the Stars’ super-line is rolling, good things happen. Plus, Jason Robertson continues to soar, times are bad in Vancouver, and more.

By Tyler Mair
NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Dallas Stars Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Stars’ top line of Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz, and Joe Pavelski accounted for three of the Stars’ five goals last night in their 5-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings. If there was any concern about last season’s magic being gone, think again:

“There’s good chemistry with that line and they’re all good with the puck,” Bowness said. “They’re very good reading off each other and we’ve said all along that when Roope gets going, he’s going to start scoring in bunches. That line feels good right now and there’s the chemistry that they had last year.”

‘Chemistry’ is the word of the day. The Stars have a top forward line that really clicks and is able to produce results. And when your top forwards get on the scoresheet, good results will come your way:

“We had good chemistry last year so with that you have that trust, that belief,” Pavelski said. “I think it’s playing with a couple of really smart players, competitive players, as well. So, if we’re willing to work and support each other, we’re going to create a lot of those chances and it’s showing.”

You can read more from Mike Heika here.

Stars Stories

Saad Yousuf dives more into Robertson’s performance as well as that of goaltender Jake Oettinger, who made his first start of the season last night:

Here’s more on Robertson’s stellar play throughout this season:

Miss the game? No problem:

Around the League

It was a mixed bag for the rest of the Central last night:

Back to last night’s win briefly — Dylan Larkin was forced to exit the game early due to COVID-19 protocols:

Add in a fourth win last night and the Florida Panthers haven’t missed a beat with their coaching change:

Times are dark for the Vancouver Canucks, and their track record in the NHL Entry Draft is a big reason why:

Even Dom thinks it’s time for Jim Benning to go... and he didn’t even use analytics!

Ryan Getzlaf scored his 1000th point in the same game the Anaheim Ducks won their 1000th game. No, I’m not making this up:

Finally, the Pittsburgh Penguins are set to have some new owners:

