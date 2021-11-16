Stars Welcome the Red Wings to Town Tonight

A players only meeting, a lineup shuffle and apparently that’s all they needed: the Dallas Stars finally have a regulation win under the belt. It only took 13 games but, hey, who’s counting?

Dallas looked much better Saturday night against a pretty good Philadelphia Flyers team. The Stars offense came to life finally. It was refreshing to see, actually. The Stars are near the bottom of the league in goals scored per game, so to see five goals was really nice. And yes, I know, one of the goals was an empty netter but it still counts.

Now it’s time to see if Dallas can get some momentum going. That’s definitely something that has eluded them so far this season. So far, Dallas has only had one winning streak and that was limited to just two games. Dallas has a chance to build on this last win — seven of their next nine games will be played at the American Airlines Center. And only one time during that stretch will they play on back-to-back days (November 26th and 27th).

While the Stars are enjoying a couple of days off since they last played, tonight’s opponent, the Detroit Red Wings, do not have that luxury. Detroit is coming off a 5-3 loss last night against the Columbus Blue Jackets. We will see if these combinations can help Dallas come away with their second straight win.

Potential Dallas Lines

Jason Robertson (21) - Roope Hintz (24) - Joe Pavelski (16)

Jacob Peterson (40) - Tyler Seguin (91) - Alexander Radulov (47)

Michael Raffl (18) - Jamie Benn (14) - Denis Gurianov (34)

Riley Tufte (27) - Radek Faksa (12) - Luke Glendening (11)

Ryan Suter (20) - John Klingberg (3)

Andrej Sekera (5) - Miro Heiskanen (4)

Esa Lindell (23) - Jani Hakanpaa (2)

Anton Khudobin (35)

Jake Oettinger (29)

The Detroit Red Wings

Last season the Stars and Red Wings found themselves in the same division because of COVID-19. While last season didn’t go as expected for the Stars, the Red Wings found themselves kind of where everyone thought they would be.

This year, though, they have started out a lot better. In spite of the loss last night to the Blue Jackets, Detroit finds themselves in third place in the Atlantic division with 18 points (8-7-2).

One of the things that’s helping Detroit this year is their offensive production. The team is averaging almost three goals a game. Tyler Bertuzzi leads the team with nine goals and 16 points overall. Lucas Raymond is right behind with six goals and 15 points. Overall, the Red Wings have four guys with at least 10 points on the season. In comparison, the Stars only have one player (Heiskanen has 12).

As good as their offense has been, the Red Wings are near the bottom of the league in giving up goals (2.94 per game). We will see if the Stars can capitalize on this and get some pucks past the net minder.

Potential Red Wings Lines

Tyler Bertuzzi (59) - Dylan Larkin (71) - Lucas Raymond (23)

Robby Fabbri (14) - Pius Suter (24) - Filip Zadina (11)

Vladislav Namestnikov (92) - Michael Rasmussen (27) - Adam Erne (73)

Carter Rowney (37) - Joseph Valeno (90) - Sam Gagner (89)

Danny DeKeyser (65) - Moritz Seider (53)

Nick Leddy (2) - Filip Hronek (17)

Marc Staal (18) - Gustav Lindstrom (28)

Alex Nedeljkovic (39)

Thoms Greiss (29)