Say whatever you want, but when the Dallas Stars break through, they really jump off the top board to do it. Their 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers was not only their first regulation win of the season, but it was also a high-water mark for goals per game.

Now Stars senior staff writer Mike Heika wants to know if the Victory Green Gang can serve up another one just like the other one – preferably tonight, starting with the Detroit Red Wings. Head coach Rick Bowness still doesn’t know if the Stars’ scoring tear was the result of adaptation or simply a massive regression to the mean:

According to Natural Stat Trick, Dallas entered the game with an average of 29 scoring chances per game and netted 31 on Saturday. The Stars typically get 10 high danger scoring chances per game and finished with 13 on Saturday.... “They were just going in,” Bowness said. “We’ve had those nights before where we’ve had that many shot attempts and shots at the net and quality chances. They just didn’t go in, and tonight they went in.”

The real question is, can they make it happen again?

Interestingly enough, the Stars were allowing 28 scoring chances against heading into that game. Natural Stat Trick had them yielding 18 to the Flyers. They also were giving up an average of 11.6 high danger chances. Philadelphia was given seven. That seems to indicate the Stars played in the offensive end more, and they clearly played with the lead a lot more. Those two things also might’ve been contributors to a mindset that led to a few more goals.

There’s more at Mike’s place. [Dallas Stars]

Stars Stuff

It’s game day, and you know what that means....

We're ready to shine!



Tuesday's game against Detroit will be televised exclusively on @ESPNPlus and @hulu. Sign up now to stream all the action beginning at 7:30 PM.



: https://t.co/lPEYQAnqJt pic.twitter.com/3h1UofCgnd — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 15, 2021

ICYMI, this was how practice shaped up yesterday.

Stars during practice today:

Robertson-Hintz-Pavelski

Peterson-Seguin-Radulov

Raffl-Benn-Gurianov

Tufte-Faksa-Glendening

Kiviranta



Suter-Klingberg

Lindell-Heiskanen

Sekera-Hakanpää

Hanley



Oettinger

Bishop — Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) November 15, 2021

Around The League

Nothing to report from Murderers Row last night, so let’s get to the rest of the headlines....

Yesterday was a big day in Toronto as the Hockey Hall of Fame’s class of 2020 finally got its moment in the sun.

Jarome Iginla, Marian Hossa, Kim St-Pierre, Ken Holland, Kevin Lowe and Doug Wilson were inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday. Here are highlights from their speeches, as well as from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman's comments:https://t.co/0uiuDkQWOJ — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) November 16, 2021

Among the honorees: the great Jarome Iginla, who was first, if all too briefly, a Star.

For 16 years in Calgary, our world was Jarome’s world and we just shared it. All of it. Every blessed bit.



Tonight, his legacy is cemented in the Hockey Hall of Fame – a sure-fire first-ballot inductee.



Thank you, Iggy. For everything. pic.twitter.com/6OqEkk9r2J — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 16, 2021

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman is at a(nother) point in his career when nothing he says lands the right way. That said, what did you think about his speech?

Gary Bettman addresses the Kyle Beach situation while on the podium at the Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. pic.twitter.com/eGhWm3pTFU — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 16, 2021

Also last night: The New York Islanders took a 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, but Zdeno Chara wasn’t taking anything off Pat Maroon.

The Seattle Kraken were probably hoping for a Vegas Golden Knights-style inaugural season – but the wins just aren’t coming.

Kraken general manager Ron Francis said they should be more competitive than they've been so far in their inaugural season. Seattle is last in the Pacific Division after losing four straight and six of seven.https://t.co/7aGLCuwILy — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) November 16, 2021

What was it Tyler said yesterday about how it’s never too early to get excited about a prospect? Antonio Stranges has entered the chat, and he’s already wearing green.

Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park

The Texas Stars lost a shootout and won a shootout with the Colorado Eagles during Military Appreciation Weekend. Nathan Han recapped Friday’s 2-1 loss.

Texas Stars fall in first shootout of season, 2-1, as Oettinger stops 30.https://t.co/H1ofSrQvJQ pic.twitter.com/FiNZmtk9tV — 100 Degree Hockey (@100degreehockey) November 13, 2021

And Michael Owen took duty for Saturday’s 4-3 victory, in which netminder Colton Point picked up his first W of the season.

Say hello to Anthony Louis, who got that GWG.

ICYMI: The Texas Stars defeated the Colorado Eagles on Saturday night in the shootout! Hear from the game-winning goal scorer, Anthony Louis, on the win pic.twitter.com/zJjK1JMYQw — Texas Stars (@TexasStars) November 15, 2021

These two teams are maybe seeing a little too much of each other....

Quick observation: @TexasStars & @ColoradoEagles are in their 3rd match-up & have accumulated 38 PIM's combined almost thru 2.



This after combining for 103 in their 1st 2 games against each other.



2:07 left in P2 & the #txstars going on the PP — 100 Degree Hockey (@100degreehockey) November 13, 2021

Finally

Nothing like an overhead shot of an Anton Khudobin save to make you smile. Enjoy.