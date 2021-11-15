Dallas Stars Daily Links: Jason Robertson Q&A

Recent regulation win aside, the Dallas Stars have been struggling to score this year as a team. But that isn’t necessarily the case for Jason Robertson specifically, who has six points in seven games after missing the first several due to injury.

But that’s to be expected after Robertson’s electric rookie season last year. Eric Marin of NHL.com recently sat down with the Stars’ sophomore to talk about the experience, among other things:

“Definitely a different experience than anything I’ve ever done. I was on the [AHL] squad for a few weeks and that inspired me to get better and get on the ice and keep working and keep grinding at it, so when I hit my stride, I just took off. My confidence level just went up knowing how much time I had to make plays, so it was a great year and I’m looking to build off it.”

Of course, Robertson can’t do it all by himself. He also sang the praises of his fellow teammates, such as linemate Roope Hintz:

“He drives the whole line, he’s so quick, so explosive up and down the middle of the ice. It’s a pleasure having someone on my line that you can trust to get up and join you, you may see him far back but he’s going to get on his horse and try to get up the ice. I like to put pucks into different areas where they can skate into it so it’s great having him out there.”

You can read the entire interview here.

Stars Stories

Between Jamie Benn and Kelly Forbes, Vancouver Island has certainly made it’s mark on the Dallas Stars:

Ten days ago, I went to Vancouver Island to try to understand the place that produced Jamie Benn and Kelly Forbes. This is what I found.



On their bond, a floating pub, SAT tutoring, retired numbers and the Art Ross frenzy. https://t.co/0ys447qmCu pic.twitter.com/x88Rmi4mdL — Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) November 15, 2021

It’s never too early to hype yourself up about prospects:

