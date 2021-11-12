What was that quote about best-laid plans? We’re not sure, but we think it means sometimes you have to cancel bedtime so you can figure out what the Dallas Stars did on Thursday.

At any rate, Wes and Mark stayed up until nearly midnight (Central time) to pore over what the Stars are sending out and to present it in their own words for you, the listener. In this edition:

What do the Stars accomplish by putting Blake Comeau and Tanner Kero on waivers?

What do they think will happen now that Jacob Peterson and Riley Tufte have been called up to replace them?

How much of this is about cap space rather than capability?

Does this seem like a meaningful change, or more like Jamie Benn fighting a third-pairing defenseman and being told it was to “motivate the team”?

How can the Stars start taking the game to their opponents, other than having a great third period and pretending the previous two didn’t happen?

From an experimental-control standpoint, are they trying to avoid fixing their forwards and their defenders at the same time?

Is there anything to Adam Scheel’s return to the Texas Stars, other than that the organization sees him as Jake Oettinger’s future backup anyway?

Where would this team be if it didn’t have Miro Heiskanen scoring a point per game?

And what happens the next time this team takes the ice?

“A weaker man might be moved to re-examine his faith, if in nothing else at least in the law of probability.” Are you sick of hearing us talk about the exact same problems every single ding-dang week? Then ask us a question of your own. Leave it in the comments, or DM us @WesALawrence or @KETibbetts.

