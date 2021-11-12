Dallas Stars Daily Links: Making Moves

As reported yesterday, the Dallas Stars made several roster moves, most notably placing forwards Blake Comeau and Tanner Kero on waivers. With the team struggling to start the season, General Manager Jim Nill felt it necessary to make some changes:

“We’ve got to create some roster flexibility if we’re going to make any moves moving forward, just because of our cap situation,” Nill said. “That’s one reason, and the other reason is we haven’t been winning. We’ve got to make some changes here, so we need that flexibility to be able to make those moves.”

Depending on the replacement(s), the effects on-ice will become readily apparent. Of course, there is more to each transaction:

“Blake’s been in the league a long time, he’s a great teammate, been a great leader for us,” Nill said. “Those calls are never easy. It affects his family, you don’t know where you’re going for sure. Some team might pick you up, other teams might have injuries and say ‘Oh, let’s pick him up.’ A lot of uncertainty, and those calls are never easy. “But we have to make decisions in this business, and that goes with the territory.”

You can read more from Matthew DeFranks here.

Stars Stories

We already know who one of the new faces will be — 2016 1st rounder Riley Tufte:

Head Coach Rick Bowness expands on his comments following the Stars’ latest loss:

Last night, Rick Bowness said he knew what the problem was but there wasn't a chance for a follow-up in the short presser.@SportsSturm pressed Bowness to expand on that @dfwticket. Bowness: pic.twitter.com/xaur2j9d3o — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) November 12, 2021

Around the League

’Twas a busy Thursday for most of the Central Division:

Down Goes Brown ranks every HHoF class, because why not?

New post: There have been 68 induction classes in Hockey Hall of Fame history, and I ranked them all from worst to best. https://t.co/utp2qXsQ01 pic.twitter.com/z3Ijqi7bHB — Down Goes Brown (@DownGoesBrown) November 12, 2021

Here’s the latest in the Chicago Blackhawks — Kyle Beach saga:

Lawyers who represent the Chicago Blackhawks sent a letter to Kyle Beach's attorney on Thursday requesting mediation in their lawsuit settlement negotiations.https://t.co/nI85iPojeV — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 12, 2021

To shift to something more positive:

Zach Fucale's dreams of becoming an NHL goaltender seemed many years ago.



But @Fucale31’s determination led to a shutout in a spectacular debut. It was a shining moment for a player that had a long road to the NHL, writes @StevenEllisTHN https://t.co/1tsQrnCiPl — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) November 12, 2021

Alex Ovechkin talks about his hockey stick collection, which is apparently a thing he has:

Alex Ovechkin has a massive – and still growing – hockey stick collection, with sticks from his own milestones and from players like Lemieux, Gretzky and even Crosby.



“I want to open a museum back in Russia,” he said.

✍️ @Tarik_ElBashir https://t.co/d0bFdvd3gl — The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) November 11, 2021

Here’s how rookies around the NHL are fairing so far this season:

Besides checking in whose stock is up or down for NHL rookies, I've got insight from the @DetroitRedWings, @FlaPanthers and @AnaheimDucks coach Dallas Eakins on their respective rookie stars. (1/2)https://t.co/ZF1OznAguX — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) November 12, 2021

Finally, Rick Nash is getting his jersey retired by the Columbus Blue Jackets: