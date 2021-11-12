 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Making Moves

Are the Stars’ latest roster moves just a sign of things to come? Plus, ranking the Hockey Hall of Fame classes, rookie watch 2021, and more.

By Tyler Mair
NHL: Dallas Stars at Vancouver Canucks Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

As reported yesterday, the Dallas Stars made several roster moves, most notably placing forwards Blake Comeau and Tanner Kero on waivers. With the team struggling to start the season, General Manager Jim Nill felt it necessary to make some changes:

“We’ve got to create some roster flexibility if we’re going to make any moves moving forward, just because of our cap situation,” Nill said. “That’s one reason, and the other reason is we haven’t been winning. We’ve got to make some changes here, so we need that flexibility to be able to make those moves.”

Depending on the replacement(s), the effects on-ice will become readily apparent. Of course, there is more to each transaction:

“Blake’s been in the league a long time, he’s a great teammate, been a great leader for us,” Nill said. “Those calls are never easy. It affects his family, you don’t know where you’re going for sure. Some team might pick you up, other teams might have injuries and say ‘Oh, let’s pick him up.’ A lot of uncertainty, and those calls are never easy.

“But we have to make decisions in this business, and that goes with the territory.”

You can read more from Matthew DeFranks here.

Stars Stories

We already know who one of the new faces will be — 2016 1st rounder Riley Tufte:

Head Coach Rick Bowness expands on his comments following the Stars’ latest loss:

Around the League

’Twas a busy Thursday for most of the Central Division:

Down Goes Brown ranks every HHoF class, because why not?

Here’s the latest in the Chicago Blackhawks — Kyle Beach saga:

To shift to something more positive:

Alex Ovechkin talks about his hockey stick collection, which is apparently a thing he has:

Here’s how rookies around the NHL are fairing so far this season:

Finally, Rick Nash is getting his jersey retired by the Columbus Blue Jackets:

