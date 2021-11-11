Stars Place Blake Comeau, Tanner Kero On Waivers

Dallas Stars head coach Rick Bowness spoke with the media for less than a minute after last night’s home loss to the Nashville Predators. And he left them with only one final thought: “We’ll fix it.”

And just like that, the wheels are in motion. Forwards Blake Comeau and Tanner Kero have been placed on waivers and – provided they clear – will join the Texas Stars in time for Military Appreciation Weekend.

Mike Heika broke the news early this afternoon:

The Stars have announced that they have placed Blake Comeau and Tanner Kero on waivers. — Mike Heika (@MikeHeika) November 11, 2021

As others have pointed out, nothing about “players-only meeting” signaled the Stars’ intention to stay the current course. But exposing two valued veterans to the waiver wire could demonstrate that the powers that be are done waiting for change to come from within.

What’s next? Does training-camp standout Jacob Peterson make the trip back up I-35 and bring reigning AHL Rookie of the Year Riley Damiani with him? Does this create room on the Texas Stars’ roster for the Idaho Steelheads’ Yauheni Aksiantsiuk, who’s been tearing up the ECHL?

And speaking of the Steelheads, what does it mean that netminder Adam Scheel is on his way to Cedar Park as of today – with no reported illness or injury affecting either Jake Oettinger or Colton Point?

We’ll find out.