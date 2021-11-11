Stars Daily Links: “We’ll Fix It”

Dallas Stars head coach Rick Bowness spent less than 30 seconds addressing the media after his team lost 4-2 to the Nashville Predators on home ice last night. The team had a nearly 30 minute long player-only meeting after the loss. They’re 11 games into the season and have yet to find a regulation win, and sit with a sub-.500 record.

Bowness: “Shoot.”

Media: “Is a team meeting like that significant?”

Bowness: “We’ll find out.”

Media: “What’s the message in that kind of meeting?”

Bowness: “We’ll find out. I know exactly what’s wrong with this team. And we’re going to fix it.”

Media: “What do you need to fix?”

Bowness: “They’ll know.”

Media: “Are you in that meeting?”

Bowness: “No. It’s players only. So, we’ll fix it. I know exactly what’s wrong. We’ll fix it. See you tomorrow.”

What the “it” is that needs to be fixed has been left up to the imagination. There’s a number of things that you could likely point to: a mediocre-to-bad penalty kill, poor defensive play, horrid even strength scoring, a lack of puck support, poor discipline.

As Bowness said, we’ll find out if the answers lie within the team — or if drastic changes are needed to turn this around.

STARS STUFF

Mike Heika talks about how this loss could be a defining moment of the Stars’ 2021-2022 season. [DallasStars.com]

Matt DeFranks details how poorly this season has started in even more excruciating detail. [Dallas Morning News]

Stephen Meserve has a weekly round-up on what’s happening down in Cedar Park. [100 Degree Hockey]

Here’s a fun story about Gerry Seguin, his hockey-playing dog father’s youngest child:

Seguin said Gerry did a 360 airborne spin to greet him after this last trip. He had his phone in his pocket and was enjoying the moment, but promised he’d try to get video of it next time to post to his Instagram story for us. — Taylor Baird (@taylordbaird) November 10, 2021

AROUND THE LEAGUE

It seems only a matter of time before sports books are a staple in NHL arenas across the league now that Canada relaxing its gaming laws. [The Hockey News]

A Pennsylvania high school goaltender was greeted to a much nicer welcome recently after reports surfaced of sexist chants in a game that brought her to tears at the end of October. Shame on every parent, coach, employee, and staff member that didn’t step up and stop the harassment when it happened.

The crowd at Lemieux Sports Complex erupts into cheers for the female goalie heckled at a recent hockey game. Fans, friends and former Olympians are here supporting her! @WPXI pic.twitter.com/qw6IEOV4SW — Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) November 9, 2021

Stylists to some of the NBA greats offer a look at how embracing unique style choices can help grow the game of hockey outside of the traditional game-day suite. [Sportsnet]

Ex-GM of the Anaheim Ducks, Bob Murray, was under investigation for “professional misconduct”. The team announced last night that Murray will resign and enter an alcohol abuse program. [NHL.com]

The 2020 Hockey Hall of Fame class will receive their traditional pomp and circumstance this weekend with a whole slate of activities scheduled in Toronto. [Pension Plan Puppets]

Dallas will face off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday and apparently won’t be the only team struggling to score in that game. [Broad Street Hockey]

“...good teams don’t lose two games in a row. Good teams don’t lose three games in a row.” Ian Cole and the Carolina Hurricanes sure have a good team mentality - they’re 10-1-0 to start the season, as Sara Civian explores in this paywalled article. [The Athletic]

Emily Cave became a widow at a very young age when her husband, Colby Cave of the Edmonton Oilers, had a colloid cyst that caused a brain bleed. He passed away in April 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Emily was unable to be by his side because of health and safety protocols. She opened up about how she’s carrying on a year and a half later. [Boston Globe]

Looks like Nathan MacKinnon will be out a while, due to the injury he took in the Colorado Avalanche’s 4-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.