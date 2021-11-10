Dallas Stars Daily Links: Logan Stankoven Is Really, Really Real

The Dallas Stars don’t get much credit for winning the offseason, and rightly so. That said, the 2021 NHL Draft may have been their best in years, and Logan Stankoven was one of its biggest highlights.

Stankoven’s selection was a particularly important signal to fans that the Stars were more interested in drafting for skill than for size. The Dallas Morning News’ Matthew DeFranks has done the sums: Only 17 current NHL forwards are 5-9 or under. Seven of those were undrafted, and only Tyler Ennis and Kailer Yamamoto went in the first round.

At 5-8, Stankoven currently uses his speed and skill to run up the score with the Kamloops Blazers – to the tune of nine goals and 10 assists in 12 games so far this season:

Does he get tired of talking about his height? “I don’t know, not really,” Stankoven said. “I guess it’s something that I have to embrace. Being a smaller guy, you can’t shy away from it. I don’t know. It’s not really something that I think about too much. I know a lot of other people doubt me at times with my size, but I don’t think it really affects my game too much.”

The Stars were impressed by Stankoven’s preseason performance, both in camp and at the Traverse City Prospects Tournament. And they didn’t waste time in signing him to his three-year entry-level contract on September 28. The Blazers’ co-captain is lauded for his hockey IQ, but he also believes that like any other tool, it can be sharpened:

In Kamloops, Stankoven can often be found by the team’s shooting area, a space with fake ice and a real net where the 18-year-old can refine his shot. He works on a quick release, or a backhand and is typically found there after the Blazers complete their practice for the day. “I spend a lot of time there,” Stankoven said. “Usually just stick-handling or working on different types of shots. I think having a good shot is really important, being deceptive and knowing what goalies tend to do and where their weaknesses are.”

Matt has more

Stars Stuff

It’s game day in Big D, and the D stands for Details.

Speaking of details, Saad Yousuf brought them from yesterday’s practice.

Tyler Seguin maintenance day, expected to be good to go tomorrow. Rick Bowness said even with Seguin being in the lineup, he envisions Faksa centering Benn and Radulov.



Lines could look like this:

Robertson — Hintz — Pavelski

Benn — Faksa — Radulov

Kiviranta — Seguin — Gurianov https://t.co/lFtmB9aIsP — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) November 9, 2021

Around The Leagues

In On The #Kill Taker

Aleksander Barkov has passed Olli Jokinen as the Florida Panthers’ all-time goals leader.

Surely this calls for a celebratory waffle.

Meanwhile, in the O.C., Troy Terry is putting up numbers.

Troy Terry extended the NHL's longest point streak in 2021-22 to 12 games and now sits seven games shy of the longest such run in @AnaheimDucks history. #NHLStats: https://t.co/Gp5cahrPgA pic.twitter.com/8ehAjJXS5Q — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 10, 2021

From Officer Bob to the Golden Knights’ Rob – there is Andrei Vasilevskiy, and then there’s these big-time stoppers.

Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park

Now that Brien Rea is in Dallas full-time, the Texas Stars need a new voice. Say hello to John Peterson.

The Texas Stars announced today the hiring of John Peterson, who will join the Stars as Broadcasting and Media Relations Manager. Welcome, John!



More — Texas Stars (@TexasStars) November 9, 2021

Finally

Let’s hope they brought treats for the fans in the AAC. Enjoy.