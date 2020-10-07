So Who Was Selected in Round 2 of the NHL Draft?

Welcome to Day Two of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft! All 31 picks for Round 2 have been completed. Not all future NHL superstars are drafted in the first round. With that in mind, here is the comprehensive list of whom was chosen in the second round. Keep an eye on these young players as some of them may turn out to be the next Roope Hintz or Miro Heiskanen.

32. William Wallinder (defense) selected by the Detroit Red Wings

33. Roby Jarventie (left wing) selected by the Ottawa Senators

34. John-Jason Peterka (right wing) selected by the Buffalo Sabres (from San Jose)

35. Helge Grans (defense) selected by the Los Angeles Kings

36. Sam Colangelo (right wing) selected by the Anaheim Ducks

37. Marat Khusnutdinov (center) selected by the Minnesota Wild (from Nashville)

38. Thomas Bordeleau (center) selected by the San Jose Sharks (from Buffalo)

39. Ryan O’Rourke (defense) selected by the Minnesota Wild

40. Daniel Torgersson (left wing) selected by the Winnipeg Jets

41. Noel Gunler (right wing) selected by the Carolina Hurricanes (from New York Rangers)

42. Luke Evangelista (right wing) selected by the Nashville Predators

43. Emil Heineman (left wing) selected by the Florida Panthers

44. Tyler Kleven (defense) selected by the Ottawa Senators (from Toronto)

45. Brock Faber (defense) selected by the Los Angeles Kings (from Detroit)

46. Drew Commesso (goaltender) selected by the Chicago Blackhawks (from Pittsburgh)

47. Luke Tuch (left wing) selected by the Montreal Canadiens

48. Jan Mysak (center) selected by the Montreal Canadiens (from Chicago)

49. Pick forfeited due to combine violations by the Arizona Coyotes

50. Yan Kuznetsov (defense) selected by the Calgary Flames

51. Theodor Niederbach (center) selected by the Detroit Red Wings (from Los Angeles)

52. Joel Blomqvist (goaltender) selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins (from Ottawa)

53. Vasiliy Ponomarev (center) selected by the Carolina Hurricanes

54. Emil Andrae (defense) selected by the Philadelphia Flyers

55. Cross Hanas (left wing) selected by the Detroit Red Wings (from Washington)

56. Tristen Robins (right wing) selected by the San Jose Sharks (from Colorado)

57. Jack Finley (center) selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning (from Montreal)

58. Mason Lowry (defense) selected by the Boston Bruins

59. Roni Hirvonen (center) selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs (from Ottawa)

60. William Cuylle (left wing) selected by the New York Rangers (from Los Angeles)

61. Egor Sokolov (left wing) selected by the Ottawa Senators (from Dallas)

62. Gage Goncalves (center) selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning

Stay tuned here for coverage of the Dallas Stars’ picks from Rounds 4 through 6.