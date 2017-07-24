Dallas Stars Daily Links: Jason Robertson Wants To Keep Developing

This will be today.

Just recorded "futurecast" edition of the podcast with @Ryan_Satkowiak. All about prospects in Stars system. Should be up tomorrow morning — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) July 24, 2017

In this years NHL Draft the Stars luck continued when Jason Robertson was still available at pick #39 in the 2nd round. Robertson has the tools to be selected in the 1st round but his skating ability was questioned.

Red Line Report, an independent scouting service, called Robertson the most underrated prospect in the draft and had him ranked ninth overall. "Has all the tools, including a great combination of strength and super soft hands," Red Line said in its 2017 Draft Guide. "His offensive numbers were hampered by the lack of a quality playmaking center on the worst offensive team in the OHL, yet he was able to create chances for himself and score 42 goals." Other independent scouting services had the 6-2, 192-pound left wing projected to go anywhere from late in the first round to early in the second. The Stars had him going on day one of the draft..

Dallas also had him going in the 1st round.

"We had him rated in our first round," said Joe McDonnell, Stars director of amateur scouting. "It was the old cliché that we were shocked that he was still available." The selection of Robertson, a natural goal scorer, came after the Stars had grabbed a top defenseman in Miro Heiskanen (3rd overall) and a top goaltender in Jake Oettinger (26th overall) in the first round of the draft. "We're excited," Stars GM Jim Nill said of Robertson. "He's a great scorer, and I think he is going to be a good fit for us."

Jason will return for his 3rd season with the Kingston Frontenacs of the OHL to continue working on his development. (Stars Inside Edge)

ICYMI Sean Shapiro had his weekly Mailbag session last Friday. Topics discussed: How good is Julius Honka, will Hockey return to Houston, how does an ELC work and the ceiling for goalie prospect Jake Oettinger. (Wrong Side of the Red Line)

Dallas, Lightning and Jets are 3 teams who missed the playoffs last season that get in this year. Which means they replace the Blackhawks, Flames and Senators from last season’s playoff contenders. (FanRag)

This Saturday the 2017 World Junior Summer Showcase will start. Those Players include Miro Heiskanen, Oettinger, Riley Tufte, Fredrik Karlstrom and Robertson.

Five Stars prospects headed to World Junior Summer Showcase https://t.co/khLrMrYfrj — Mark Stepneski (@StarsInsideEdge) July 22, 2017

This article has the Stars as the #1 team that is trending upward for this season. (The Hockey Writers)

Does Dallas still win the Stanley Cup in 1999 without making the Joe Nieuwendyk for Jarome Iginla trade in 1995? (Blackout Dallas)

The Rooster Antoine Roussel and Adam Cracknell will make an appearance at this charity event.

Over the weekend it was former Stars great Sergei Zubov’s birthday and for some reason the NHL tweeted this announcement with a picture of Nieuwendyk. Maybe that is why Zubov hasn’t made the HOF yet? The league doesn’t know who he is.

A little hockey analytics from Defending Big D’s own Jordan Dix looking at general managers, here is Nill’s

Ken Holland certainly didn't teach Jim Nill how to trade. pic.twitter.com/hcooP9KGUB — Jordan Dix (@jordan_dix) July 22, 2017

This highlight would have been better with Razor Reaugh’s “Double Bennetration” call but the Benn brothers worked their magic on this goal.

TB to when Jordie Benn threw a nasty saucer pass to Jamie Benn. This was just brother chemistry pic.twitter.com/ZhixMqVT4b — Bar South N Celly™ (@BarSouthNCelly) July 20, 2017

A lot of moves were made by teams in free-agency but does signing a high priced FA guarantee a team a championship? (Spector’s Hockey)

Canadiens season ticket holders were told if they want printed tickets it will cost them an extra $150 dollars as they are moving to mobile tickets. Wonder it this move trickles down to other teams. (Montreal Gazette)

Look for Stars prospects to return to the Traverse City Tournament in the early part of September.

Over the weekend Viktor Arvidsson signed a 7 year cap-friendly extension with the Predators. Arvidsson had a breakout season last year with 31 goals and 61 points avoids arbitration with the deal. (The Tennessean)

Brandon Saad returned to the Hawks over the summer, what will he bring to the team.

The Jets haven’t made the playoffs for the last 2 seasons. Does this mean coach Paul Maurice’s job is jeopardy if they fail again to make the postseason? (THW)

Finally a scuba diver found Dick Gamble’s AHL HOF ring in a New York lake.