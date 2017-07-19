Dallas Stars Daily Links: Can Hanzal and Methot Help Fix the Penalty Kill?

The Dallas Stars already know they will not win another regular season unless their league-worst penalty kill improves. If they want to make another Stanley Cup run, GM Jim Nill estimates they will need a minimum top-12 special-teams performance — which means a steep improvement on the PK will be critical.

Martin Hanzal knows exactly why the Stars went after him, and that’s exactly what he plans to bring to the party, writes Sean Shapiro for NHL.com:

"Hopefully I can help with that," Hanzal said Tuesday during his formal introduction. "Hopefully I can bring my size (6-foot-3, 220 pounds), my penalty-kill specialist, my size in front of the net, and I think we'll be fine." ... Hanzal's faceoffs will be a key in defensive situations, Nill said. Hanzal won 56.4 percent of his faceoffs last season for the Arizona Coyotes and Minnesota Wild, and also could move into Dallas' top six forwards, with Jason Spezza moving to wing.

Marc Methot is part of the emerging special-teams equation as well. He joined Hanzal for formal introductions to the local media yesterday and said he’s looking forward to mixing with Dallas defenders like John Klingberg and Julius Honka:

"It's a good mix, some veterans and some younger guys as well, it's what you want," Methot said. "When you've got guys that can maybe show a little bit to the younger guys with that veteran leadership, and at the same time you've got young guys that keep us moving and keep us young at heart."

Sean has much more, including Methot’s thoughts on comparisons between Klinger and Marc’s former Ottawa Senators partner Erik Karlsson. [NHL]

And Mark Stepneski has even more, including Nill’s notes on the upcoming R.J. Umberger training-camp tryout. [Stars Inside Edge]

More Stars

And more from media day: Hanzal thinks the Stars will be a winning team and praises “top-five player” Jamie Benn.

Julie Dobbs’ video review of the Stars’ offseason includes a few familiar names, including DBD’s own Tay-Lord.

Speaking of prospects, USA Hockey’s Blue and White rosters for the World Junior Summer Showcase include Jake Oettinger, Jason Robertson and Riley Tufte.

This week’s Defining Moment is a heartbreaker: Jason Arnott and the New Jersey Devils end the Stars’ pursuit of back-to-back Cups in 2OT, Game 6.

More news

After scoring three goals in the Stanley Cup Finals, undrafted free agent Frederick Gaudreau has signed a three-year contract with the Nashville Predators. [On the Forecheck]

Mikhail Sergachev talks about being traded for Jonathan Drouin and about his new opportunity with the Tampa Bay Lightning. (Note: Mikhail Sergachev is 19 years old.)

Where does Sergei Zubov rank among the top 50 Russian NHL players of all time? Ken Campbell reviews a new list by Russian magazine Sport-Express. [The Hockey News]

Also at THN: Jared Clinton asks if we’ve seen the last of Shane Doan, Jarome Iginla and Jaromir Jagr. [THN]

Greg Wyshynski has a few ideas about possible Jagr destinations, including the Calgary Flames, the Edmonton Oilers, and even the ECHL’s ever-hopeful Florida Everblades.

With an arbitration hearing scheduled for tomorrow, Jeff M. Jones discusses the ways in which St. Louis Blues D-man Colton Parayko could get paid.

An NHL-player-free Team Canada hopes to gain some experience before the Winter Olympics with an exhibition game against the Russian national team.

You have two guesses which two NHL players made Sports Illustrated’s “Fashionable 50” list, and of course they’re Henrik Lundqvist and P.K. Subban. Don’t be ridiculous.

A young Pittsburgh Penguins fan is raising money for the Humane Society with his lemonade stand, and Matt Murray helped. You can, too.

Texas Stars

The Texas Stars had some fun on World Emoji Day, and so will you.

And the team talked with Greg Rallo about his return to Cedar Park.

In part one of our interview, Greg Rallo describes how his return to Texas began with a phone call.



Finally

As it turns out, July 18 is a big day for Stars hockey. First, face of the franchise Jamie Benn celebrated his 28th birthday yesterday.

New recruit Miro Heiskanen shares the Captain’s birthday, and on his 18th, HIFK welcomed him to adulthood. (Add this date to your calendars now.)