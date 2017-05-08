Grading Tyler Seguin: Besties For Life

A fair chunk of these grades are coming with caveats. Some Stars struggled early, others late, some battled injury while others battled for consistent linemates. For many of the starstruck Stars, it was a season of excuses and explanations. Not Tyler Seguin. The slick 25-year old goal monster scored early (twice in the Stars’ second game of the season), and scored often.

Let’s start with the basics. Seguin’s final stat-line reads 24 goals and 46 assists for a total of 72 points. On special teams he scored 11 times with the man advantage, and added 18 bonus-skater helpers (29 PPP). Jamie Benn had 12 PPGs, but outside of that Seguin either lead or co-led the Stars in every single major offensive category.

Among his peers across the league, Seguin was 15th in total points (tied with Evgeni Malkin), and 17th in assists (one ahead of Sidney Crosby). He did this despite playing on a Stars team doomed to finish 16th in the NHL in goals scored. Think about that for a second. The Stars were a middling offense and Seguin still managed to compare favorably to two of the best centers in the league, playing for the best offense (by goals for) in the NHL. Give the man his propers.

It’s not a one-off either. Since arriving in Dallas, Seguin has played 305 regular season games. In that time, he’s potted 133 goals and tacked on 173 assists for a total of 306 points. Again compared to the rest of the league those totals are good for eighth (goals), twelfth (assists), and fifth (points). Stars fans will always love Loui Eriksson, but they’ll probably always love Peter Chiarelli just a little bit more.

A few other random bits stood out. Seguin won 51% of his faceoffs, which continues a three year trend. He also managed to lead the Stars despite some fairly lousy luck. Seguin, a career 11.2% shooter, fell to 8.6%, and saw his PDO at even strength drop to 97.9%. He also underwent surgery in the offseason to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder, so at least some of the damage he did was through injury. There just isn’t a lot to not like about his season, nor his entire tenure with the Dallas Stars.

Yes there’s a new coach (Ken Hitchcock) with the dreaded “Defensive System” label. The Stars are also entering the second-to-last year on Seguin’s sweetheart $5.75 million cap hit contract. There will be time to gnash teeth later, but for now, let’s reflect on the one thing that actually went mostly right for the Dallas Stars this season.