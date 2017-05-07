Dallas Stars Daily Links: Stars’ Goalie Expansion Plans

Antoine Roussel no points, 19:48 TOI in France's 3-2 loss to Norway. John Klingberg, no points, 18:32 TOI in Sweden's 7-2 win over Germany. https://t.co/9yif43L4nM — Mark Stepneski (@StarsInsideEdge) May 6, 2017

As one fan commented this week about beating a dead horse. Mike Heika looked at the Dallas Stars goalie situation as it pertains to the Expansion Draft. Teams can only protect one goalie. So the teams with 2 good goalies like the NY Rangers, Pittsburgh and Washington will have to trade a goalie or risk losing one for nothing.

If a team does trade for a goalie they would have to protect him which would make the Stars an ideal candidate. The Stars could protect their new goalie and Vegas would not select Kari Lehtonen or Antti Niemi due to their sizable contracts. More here. (SportsDay DFW)

GM Jim Nill should keep Carolina’s deal for goalie Scott Darling in mind when looking for a trade for a goalie to improve Dallas goalies next season. (Blackout Dallas)

Kyle Turris scored the overtime winner for the Ottawa Senators giving them the 5-4 win over the Rangers. The team has won every game of the series so far, and the Sens lead the series 3-2 with the next game at MSG on Tuesday. (Silver Seven Sens)

Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom both potted goals during the 3rd period to help the Washington Capitals stave off elimination and keep their slim playoff hopes alive, with a 4-2 win over the Penguins. The Pens still lead the series 3-2. (Japers’ Rink)

#NHL Sidney Crosby returns to Penguins lineup for Game 5 https://t.co/EswunJJW06 — Sport news (@_London12_) May 7, 2017

Stars fans will want to root for the Anaheim Ducks to close their series out against Edmonton tonight. If the Ducks make it to the Western Conference Finals their pick, that they used to acquire Patrick Eaves from Dallas, will become a 1st round pick. (NBC Sports)

Ducks Captain Ryan Getzlaf started the barrage of goals in their epic game 5 comeback the other night and is having quite the series against the Oilers. (ESPN)

Hopefully the league will do something to clear up what exactly constitutes Goalie Interference as the refs allowed the tying goal by the Ducks even though Ryan Kesler is clearly impeding Cam Talbot’s ability to make a save. (The Hockey Writers)

Which was the worst choke job? The Oilers blowing a 3 goal lead or the Toronto Maple Leafs epic game 7 collapse vs the Bruins in the 2013 playoffs. (Sportsnet)

The Golden Knights have signed their 2nd player with Vadim Shipachyov from the KHL. The team had to rework his contract to get rid of the No-Trade clause because Shipachyov didn’t meet the requirements. He will join Reid Duke in Las Vegas. (SinBin Vegas)

Kentucky Derby winner has Florida Panthers connection https://t.co/7vZ2C3S3Dy via @YahooSports — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) May 7, 2017

The Florida Panthers will wait till June to hire a new coach. Candidates include former Canadiens coach Michel Therrien, Denver University coach Jim Montgomery and San Jose assistant Bob Boughner. (NHL)

Formers Stars defenseman Alex Goligoski got off to a slow start with his new team the this season, but a 2nd half surge helped him finish strong. (THW)

If you think you have a busy schedule, check out NBC hockey announcer Kenny Albert’s schedule after calling 12 games in 13 days during the playoffs. (New York Post)

After the surprising exit in the playoffs what is next for the Minnesota Wild? (FanRag Sports)

Finally Razor Reaugh’s daughter Falyn is one of the best high jumpers in the state.