As the 2017 Expansion Draft inches closer and closer, Mike Heika took a look at whether or not the Stars should protect defenseman Jamie Oleksiak over Stephen Johns or even Patrik Nemeth. Heika’s verdict? Don’t protect the Big Rig.

Oleksiak has impressive physical tools, as he's listed at 6-7, 255 and is a good skater. However, he ranked ninth on the team in hits per game at 1.2 and eighth on the team in blocked shots per game at 1.3. And both of those stats seem to be important to a defensive defenseman. Johns averaged 2.6 in hits and 2.1 in blocked shots. Oleksiak's minus-14 in SAT (shot attempts at even strength) also was far below that of Johns' plus-42.

Sean Shapiro answers all sorts of questions in his latest mail bag, including who he thinks might have a breakout year in 2017-18, and which players he has his eye on in the upcoming draft. [Wrong Side of the Red Line]

Here’s what’s been going on at the world championships.

Klingberg no points, two shots in 18:43 of ice time for Sweden. Honka no points, no shots in 9:59 of ice time for Finland. https://t.co/dDqLw5mkxp — Mark Stepneski (@StarsInsideEdge) May 5, 2017

The Blues forced a Game 6 with a 2-1 win over the Predators. [On the Forecheck]

The Ducks/Oilers game went to overtime after Anaheim tied it up by scoring three goals in the final three minutes of the third period. Corey Perry completed the comeback.

PERRY WINS IT IN 20T pic.twitter.com/DxQyY5aLWF — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 6, 2017

A look at Alex Ovechkin’s postseason performances. [The Hockey News]

Good news for Pittsburgh fans: Sidney Crosby is back at practice for the Penguins. [Puck Daddy]

USA Hockey named 23 players to the 2017-18 women’s national team. [Excelle]

23 players have been named to the 2017-18 U.S. Women’s National Team: https://t.co/Z5PYkiSQE8 pic.twitter.com/Em8xDvnYJv — USA Hockey (@usahockey) May 5, 2017

From James Reimer to Mike Condon, the goalies who could end up in a Golden Knights uniform. [The Hockey News]

And speaking of goalies, the Hurricanes and Scott Darling have agreed to a four-year deal. [Canes]

Congrats to Bruins defenseman Torey Krug, who completed his degree from Michigan State. [NHL]

