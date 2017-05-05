Dallas Stars fans just got another reason to be cheerful this offseason: The team has signed top prospect forward Roope Hintz to a three-year entry-level contract. He is expected to play in Cedar Park with the Texas Stars, unless a spectacular training camp brings him into the big club’s picture.

The 20-year-old from Tampere, Finland – a center who also plays left wing – could do that. He’s had a fairly stunning ascent in his two seasons in the Finnish elite league, even with injuries that sidelined him for several games in both years.

Hintz, 20, registered a career-high 30 points (19-11=30) in 44 regular-season games with HIFK of SM-Liiga, the highest level of hockey in Finland. Hintz shared ninth in the league and first on HIFK with a career-high 19 goals on the season, while he ranked second on the club with 30 points. The forward also appeared in 14 postseason games with HIFK as the club fell in the bronze medal game. Hintz led the league with 11 assists and 14 points (3-11=14) in the postseason. Hintz has amassed 67 points (32-35=67) in 126 career regular-season SM-Liiga games with HIFK and Ilves. The forward has also recorded 20 points (5-15=20) in 34 career postseason games with HIFK and Ilves. [Dallas Stars]

You may recall that the 2015 second-rounder (49th overall) was singled out less than a year later as a player who would have gone in the first round if that draft had been held in 2016. [The Hockey News]

Stars sign prospect Hintz after terrific Finnish league playoff https://t.co/DO29rqL0K9 — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) May 4, 2017

Antoine Roussel talks with Mark Stepneski about Team France and playing part of the 2017 World Championships in his home country.

Roussel, Klingberg, Honka and Nichushkin are headed to the 2017 World Championship which gets underway on Friday. https://t.co/E4oWDxbgiY — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) May 4, 2017

Meanwhile, Julius Honka gets a shout-out in Sean McIndoe’s list of five regular-season games that decided the draft lottery.

From earlier: The annual look at five forgotten regular season games that ended up deciding the draft lottery. https://t.co/4kKHMX8HFx pic.twitter.com/nULcQ7LWbx — Down Goes Brown (@DownGoesBrown) May 3, 2017

There was only one Stanley Cup playoffs game last night, and Oscar Lindberg scored twice to lead the New York Rangers to a 4-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators, tying the series at 2-2. [Blueshirt Banter]

Ominously, Erik Karlsson missed the third period due to a lower-body injury, but he’s expected to play in Game 5.

#Senators coach Guy Boucher spoke about Game 4 and provided an update on captain Erik Karlsson. https://t.co/1XO4Uxe0sh pic.twitter.com/CYumwpCLBr — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 5, 2017

Sidney Crosby is skating again; his playing status is “day-to-day.”

Sidney Crosby skates at Penguins' facility Thursday, remains day-to-day with concussion https://t.co/mJZyr8ezjz — Post Sports (@PostSports) May 5, 2017

Colorado Avalanche president Josh Kroenke still has faith in GM Joe Sakic even after their trash fire of a season ended in NHL Draft Lottery heartbreak.

Avalanche president gives GM Joe Sakic a vote of confidence https://t.co/8tcNHpc292 pic.twitter.com/xR3tctkInh — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 4, 2017

Planning a trip to Vegas in June? Then you might want to check out the 2017 NHL Awards and Expansion Draft in person. Ticket prices range from $15 to $30. [NHL]

As if on cue, the Vegas Golden Knights have just made their first high-level signing, acquiring career KHL’er Vadim Shipachyov for two years and $9 million.

NEWS: The Golden Knights have signed center Vadim Shipachyov to a two-year contract.



More: https://t.co/d08RKHNUT1 pic.twitter.com/9kx2tFAofu — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) May 5, 2017

And because you may already be trying to remember where you’ve heard that name, here’s a reminder.

For Vegas Golden Knights fans, I did a big thing on Shipachyov last year. Good gamble, imo: https://t.co/DxELycTwqk — Catherine Silverman (@catmsilverman) May 5, 2017

Fuel your off-season speculations with Matt Larkin’s list of 2017’s top 30 UFAs.

A quartet of big-ticket Washington Capitals headlines an otherwise weak free agent class this summer: https://t.co/KFV6479Zge — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) May 4, 2017

Finally: The Golden Knights had a little fun rolling lines after yesterday’s big signing. Enjoy.