From Marc-Andre Fleury to Ben Bishop to Philipp Grubauer, the same names keep coming up as possible answers to the Stars’ questions in net. The Hockey News’ Matt Larkin has a new candidate to add to the mix: Devils goalie Cory Schneider. The key to getting him? That brand new No. 3 pick.

Should a win-now team in a year with a relatively weak draft class want to use this pick on a player? How about trading it instead? ... The Devils will build around Taylor Hall, Pavel Zacha, Mikey McLeod and one of Patrick and Hischier but won’t field a Stanley Cup threat or even a playoff threat for quite some time. No team has a more barren group of defense prospects. Meanwhile, they’re wasting good years from a top-end netminder in Cory Schneider. He didn’t get his chance to start until relatively late in his career, remember, so he’s quietly 31 already. How old will Schneider be by the time New Jersey can compete for a Cup…35, if he’s lucky? Why not cash him in now to a team that could massively benefit from his services?

Mike Heika talks expansion draft and wonders whether the Stars would expose Cody Eakin. [SportsDayDFW]

The Rangers avoided falling into a 3-0 series hole by beating the Senators 4-1 last night. [Blueshirt Banter]

The Predators have taken a 3-1 series lead over the Blues after winning 2-1 last night.

Sidney Crosby will miss Game 4 of the Penguins/Capitals series with a concussion. Matt Niskanen won’t have a hearing for the hit. [TSN]

There’s plenty of trade speculation surrounding the Lightning—including the possibility that they could trade Jonathan Drouin. [The Hockey News]

Here are your finalists for the Ted Lindsay Award.

Jordan Eberle has been pretty quiet for the Oilers this postseason. [Sportsnet]

The Maple Leafs have signed rookie defenseman Nikita Zaitsev to a seven-year contract extension. [Pension Plan Puppets]

And finally, take a look at your first Dallas Stars Defining Moment.