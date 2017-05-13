Dallas Stars Daily Links: Bishop Signs Cap-Friendly 6-Year Deal

Ben Bishop contract details: $7 M, $6.5 M, $5.5 M, $3.5 M, $3.5 M, $3.5 M; and NMC throughout, modified NTC last 3 years — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 12, 2017

Stars GM Jim Nill on Ben Bishop's six-year, $29.5 million contract: pic.twitter.com/nFYizNpA8v — Mark Stepneski (@StarsInsideEdge) May 12, 2017

Stars GM Jim Nill didn’t waste anytime in getting goalie Ben Bishop to sign a new contract at a very cap friendly figure of 4.916 million over 6 years. Bishop is excited about helping Dallas get back to their winning ways next season.

"I think I'm in my prime, I think this team is primed to win now, and that was very appealing to me," Bishop said.

Nill said the fact that Bishop wanted to be in Dallas made the negotiations easy.

"Ben's commitment to what we are building in Dallas, and his passion for wanting to be a part of it, was evident during the negotiating process," Nill said. "He made it clear he wanted to be able to play the rest of his career with one team, and this is the place where he wants to do that."

One of the knocks on Bishop is that he is injury prone but in the 4 years his games played totaled is 7th with 225 games.

"I think I'm right up there in games played over the last four years," he said of ranking seventh at 225. "I feel great, and I don't think it's an issue more than it is with any other goalie out there."

More here (SportsDay DFW)

Fantasy spin: Ben Bishop can return to form with #Stars https://t.co/4CAGJphDfM via @davidsatriano — NHL Fantasy Hockey (@NHLFantasy) May 12, 2017

With the Bishop signing the Stars now have 3 goalies in their system. If Vegas fails to take Kari Lehtonen of Antti Niemi off their hands in the expansion draft, it would make sense economically for the team to buy Niemi’s contract out, (FanRag Sports)

Sean Shapiro had his weekly mailbag session yesterday.

STARS MAILBAG: Big Ben comes to Dallas https://t.co/mq7lFTubV8 pic.twitter.com/snm4Kb0u72 — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) May 12, 2017

Tim Cowlishaw thinks defenseman John Klingberg may have trouble fitting into new coach Ken Hitchcock’s system and that Klinger’s turnovers could have Hitch pulling his hair out, Cowlishaw discusses this and other Stars related issues here. (SportsDay DFW)

Valeri Nichushkin has been added to the Russian team’s roster for the 2018 World Championships.

Игрок ЦСКА Валерий Ничушкин заявлен за сборную России по хоккею на #ЧМ2017 https://t.co/cykkEkjhNo pic.twitter.com/tga5fgLdMR — Р-Спорт (@rsportru) May 12, 2017

The Hockey Writers published a Dallas Stars Fan Guide to Ken Hitchcock. This article breaks down what fans should expect this upcoming season. (THW)

Texas Stars:

The Texas Stars released a game breakdown by teams for the upcoming season. Texas is one of a few teams to play the other 14 members of the Western Conference.

#txstars games vs. teams in 2017-18:

CHI, 6

CLE, 4

GR, 6

IA, 4

MB, 4

MIL, 4

RFD, 4

BAK, 6

ONT, 4

SA, 14

SD, 6

SJ, 4

STK, 6

TUC, 4 — Texas Stars Hockey (@TexasStars) May 11, 2017

The Western Conference finals began last night. The Anaheim Ducks got on the board 1st but this game would need overtime. Former Stars winger James Neal scored the OT winner off of Corey Perry to give Nashville the 3-2 win. The Preds have now won all 3 game Ones in the opponent’s barn. (On the Forecheck)

Last night was the 24 OT game of these playoffs just 4 short of the all time record.

Most OT GP in a #StanleyCup Playoff Year:

28: 1993 (85 GP)

27: 2013 (86 GP)

26: 2001 (86 GP), 2014 (93 GP)

25: 2012 (86 GP)

24: 2017 (69 GP) — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 13, 2017

Interesting stat about California based teams.

DYK? A California-based team is in the Western Conference Final for 8th straight season and 12th time in the past 14 campaigns. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/PM4w3oeRry — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 12, 2017

Where did the NY Rangers go wrong being eliminated by the Ottawa Senators and what must they do moving forward. (FanRag Sports)

Another disappointing year for the Washington Capitals after bowing out to the Penguins for the 2nd season in a row. It looks like some big changes may be coming.

“The same thing over and over again,” Nicklas Backstrom said, seven words that could substitute for several thousand spewed over the last few days. “Obviously it’s not working.” (Washington Post)

Alex Ovechkin was playing with a lower body injury in the series with the Pens. His wife shared a photo of one of his injuries.

Nastya Ovechkina shares grotesque photo of one of Alex Ovechkin's injuries https://t.co/15RezewsOZ pic.twitter.com/sGfRhGvQ9W — RMNB (@russianmachine) May 12, 2017

Tonight is the Eastern conference turn to to get their finals underway with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Ottawa Senators. A look back at 10 memorable moments from the Sens/Pens rivalry. (TSN)

Seems home ice advantage in hockey is the not as valuable as it is in the other 3 major sports. (Five Thirty Eight)

A tongue-in-cheek eulogy of the 2016-17 Edmonton Oilers. (Yahoo Sports)

Chris Simon and 11 other retired players join NHL concussion lawsuit. Here is the list of new plaintiffs: pic.twitter.com/syI0uxZmWw — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) May 13, 2017

In the debate of who will go 1st in this years draft Nico Hischier or Nolan Patrick, one writer has Hischier going 1st. At the 3rd spot he has Dallas selecting Finnish defenseman Miro Heiskanen the rest of his mock draft. (TSN)

Yahoo Sports does their version of the daily links.

Puck Headlines: Scouting report on Tyson Bernier, plus news and notes from the conference finalists. https://t.co/httFjBWyGN pic.twitter.com/x7lAvcjSlz — Yahoo Sports NHL (@YahooSportsNHL) May 12, 2017

One of the highlights this off season is if Avalanche GM Joe Sakic trades forward Matt Duchene or not. (FanRag Sports)

Shattered visor left a nasty gash under Victor Hedman's eye. [Warning: Not for the squeamish.]https://t.co/MLSHqkD7Rq pic.twitter.com/zpiOh0Gq4V — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 12, 2017

Happy 58th b'day to Miracle on Ice winger Dave Christian who recorded 340 goals & 773 pts in just over 1,000 NHL games. pic.twitter.com/tQQQUrUPAg — O-Pee-Chee Stars (@opeecheestars) May 13, 2017

Finally might there be a Cool Runnings 2 movie as a Jamaican team has taken up Ice Hockey.