Dallas Stars Daily Links: Stars Ink Mattias Janmark to 1-Year Extension

Yes,Janmark had screws taken out of his knee a couple of weeks ago. Nill said every is going well. They are optimistic. https://t.co/PhVDYCQdoy — Mark Stepneski (@StarsInsideEdge) April 27, 2017

Dallas Stars forward Mattias Janmark missed all of the 2016-2017 season with osteochondritis dissecans a disease where the bone doesn’t get enough blood flow in his knee. The doctors gave him about an 80% percent chance of a full recovery.

"I think on the outside, people don't understand who he is, but he was a big part of our team [in 2015-16]," Stars GM Jim Nill said. "He's a smart player who plays in all situations. He has great speed, and I think we missed his speed. You take out his speed, [Ales] Hemsky's speed and [Patrick] Sharp missed time, those are some pretty fast players. But losing Matty for the year was a major loss to the team."

GM Jim Nill and the team medical staff must have like the way Janmark’s healing is going and signed him to a 1 year extension for $700,000. This week he had the screws removed from his knee.

"There's a very good chance," Nill said. "The procedure has gone as well as it could, and we like where he is. He was pushing to play some games in late March but the medical team, the doctors, just thought that the healing time was more important from now until training camp to really make sure that the bone is starting to grow back."

More here from Mark Stepneski. (Stars Inside Edge)

Only 2 forwards performance by Stars forwards were worthy of an A in Mike Heika’ post-season grades. Grinders Antoine Roussel and Adam Cracknell both earned top marks while the Captain Jamie Benn earned a C+. (SportsDay DFW)

The Detroit Red Wings 25 year playoff run ended this season. Surprisingly the Stars ECHL affiliate Idaho Steelheads currently hold the longest streak in professional hockey with 20 straight years. In that run the Steelheads have won 89 playoff games and Kelly Cup twice in 2004 and 2007. (Wrong Side of the Red Line)

Last night was the Eastern Conference turn to get the 2nd round started and both games were decided by late 3rd period goals.

For players to log at least 100 carer playoff games, there are just 6 all-time who have averaged a higher points-per-game than Sidney Crosby pic.twitter.com/DWjnVayD6R — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) April 28, 2017

Sidney Crosby started the scoring in the scoring in the Penguins vs Capitals series potting 2 goals 52 seconds apart during the 2nd period. Washington was able to tie things up in the 3rd but Nick Bonino scored on a breakaway for the 3-2 win and 1 game lead for Pittsburgh. (FanRag Sports)

Our @dcsportsbog tracked down David Letterman at the Caps game to ask why he was there and who he was pulling for https://t.co/FJ4LGGhJib — Post Sports (@PostSports) April 28, 2017

Senators Erik Karlsson was able to sneak a shot below the goal line past Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist for the game winning goal 2-1 in the opening match of their series. (CBC Sports)

Wednesday night Nashville forward Kevin Fiala was taken off by a stretcher and will miss the rest of the playoffs with a broken femur. (AP Sports)

Lanny McDonald and Raymond Bourque were 2 vets winning championships late in their careers. Down Goes Brown looks at the the Top 10 old guys left in the playoffs to never have won a Stanley Cup. (Sportsnet)

Just 2 coaching vacancies are left in the NHL with Buffalo and Florida still looking for bench bosses. The Panthers recently interviewed Denver University Head Coach Jim Montgomery and could be looking at Willie Desjardins. (NBCSN)

There were 2 big blockbuster trades made last summer. Taylor Hall was traded to New Jersey while the Oilers received defenseman Adam Larsson and Canadiens P.K. Subban swapped places with Nashville’s Shea Weber. Both Larsson and Subban helped their new teams with their opening 2nd round games. (The Hockey News)

ESPN culling is a tough day for hockey, and hockey writers: Arthur https://t.co/AO9Ta9I7nQ via @torontostar — Spector's Hockey (@SpectorsHockey) April 27, 2017

Former Kings coach Darryl Sutter recently fired says he has no plans on retiring and would be open to a rebuilding situation. (NBCSN)

Vegas GM George McPhee says he is willing to make deals with teams to leave certain players alone prior to the Expansion Draft. (ESPN)

Blues goalie Jake Allen helped St. Louis steal their 1st round matchup with the Wild. Here is a look at 8 other times goalies stole a series. (Yahoo Sports)

The NHL Draft Lottery will be held Saturday to see which team gets the #1 pick. Whatever team wins will have to decide between 2 players Nolan Patrick and Nico Hischier. (TSN)

Forward Nick Schmaltz has been added to the #TeamUSA roster for the upcoming Men's World Championship: https://t.co/8VQzkPoFRP #2017MWC pic.twitter.com/1L3PgtM25Z — USA Hockey (@usahockey) April 27, 2017

Finally in some sad news actor Michael Mantenuto who played Jack O’Callahan in the movie Miracle took his own life.