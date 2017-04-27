It was announced yesterday that Tyler Seguin underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder. General manager Jim Nill elaborated on the injury and made it clear that Seguin would be healthy by the start of training camp.

"He's in a sling the next two to four weeks, and then the next month he can slowly get back at the rehab," Nill said. "By the third month, he'll be able to train full steam ahead, and by four months he is fully healthy." That would be late August, well before the Stars open training camp. Nill said the shoulder was an issue for Seguin throughout the season, but he played through it and led the Stars in scoring with 72 points (26 goals, 46 assists) in 82 games.

There’s more on the injury at the link. [Stars]

—

Mike Heika looks at whether Tyler Seguin’s offseason surgery shapes his future in Dallas. [SportsDayDFW]

Last night, Vernon Fiddler scored the game-winning goal for the Predators, who took a 1-0 series lead over the Blues. Nashville rookie Kevin Fiala was also stretchered off the ice after crashing into the boards, but is reportedly in stable condition. [On the Forecheck]

Meanwhile, a four-goal third period helped the Oilers beat the Ducks 5-3.

Draisaitl, Larsson & Letestu shine as #Oilers draw first blood in second-round series with 5-3 victory: https://t.co/BdxiPMdezZ pic.twitter.com/safmirt7RZ — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 27, 2017

Patrick Eaves also scored in the game.

hey



that's patrick eaves' office pic.twitter.com/JVwtlLUVdE — Dylan Nadwodny (@dnadders) April 27, 2017

The Bruins have named Bruce Cassidy the 28th head coach in franchise history. [Bruins]

Have any lingering questions about the 2017 Draft Lottery? Head to the link for answers. [Sportsnet]

The Jack Adams Award finalists have been announced.

Your Jack Adams Award finalists, for the head coach who has contributed the most to his team's success. #NHLAwards pic.twitter.com/qQqiztBNoh — NHL (@NHL) April 26, 2017

Nikita Kucherov had some strong words about the Lightning failing to make the playoffs. [TSN]

Matt Larkin takes a look at Pekka Rinne and why he can been a “polarizing goalie.” [The Hockey News]

Also from THN, Sean McIndoe picks the best second-round series from across the years. [THN]

And finally, happy Thursday!