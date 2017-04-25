Dallas Stars Daily Links: Sharks’ Joe Thornton Played With a Torn ACL and MCL

Dallas Morning News beat writer Mike Heika had his weekly Q&A session yesterday.

Would the Stars ever consider trading Tyler Seguin? | @MikeHeika https://t.co/qOsz94rrTf — SportsDayDFW (@SportsDayDFW) April 25, 2017

As reported earlier in the week Dallas Stars prospect Roope Hintz finished his season playing for his Finnish team and will now get a chance to skate with the National team in the upcoming World Championship. More on Hintz and other Stars prospect in this week’s report. (Stars Inside Edge)

In 2008 the Austin area lost the Austin Ice Bats of the WPHL but they were replaced by the Texas Stars in 2009 moving into what is now known as the HEB Center at Cedar Park. The AHL affiliate of the Stars provides fans with an exciting brand of hockey — many of the current Dallas roster have spent some time there. (Blackout Dallas)

The finalists for the Masterton Trophy were announced yesterday.

Derek Ryan was almost 30 when he made his NHL debut with the Carolina Hurricanes late in the 2016 season. Sean Shapiro of Wrong Side of the Red Line did a feature on him a few years back when he returned from playing in Europe. (Hockey’s Future)

DeBoer says Thornton's knee was just floating. MCL, ACL injuries — Curtis Pashelka (@CurtisPashelka) April 24, 2017

Once a playoff series ends, all the hidden injuries a player had comes out. San Jose Sharks Joe Thornton played with a torn MCL and ACL and had surgery on Monday. (The Mercury News)

Fans will remember the Detroit Red Wings moved down in the 2016 NHL Draft and freed up some cap space by unloading Pavel Datsyuk’s contract to Arizona. Looking back now, that may have been the wrong move for Detroit. (NHL Numbers)

Now that the 1st round of the playoffs is over which team’s exit was the most surprising? (The Hockey News)

The Blackhawks early exit in round 1 led to a coaching change with Assistant Coach Mike Kitchen being fired yesterday. There is speculation that Hawks GM Scotty Bowman and head coach Joel Quenneville may be at odds over this move. (Second City Hockey)

Former NHL player Ilya Kovalchuk, who walked away from his massive contract with the New Jersey Devils in 2013, expressed his desire to return the the NHL now that his KHL contract has expired. The Devils still maintain his rights. (The Score)

Can new LA Kings coach John Stevens increase their scoring next season?

Stevens: ” … Analytics tells you we don’t get enough scoring opportunities from the middle of the ice and that’s clearly an area where, whether it’s quickly off a transition forecheck and you’re going to try to get to those areas, you’re going to have people there more, and spend more time around the net. But it’s clearly an area we’re going to focus on.” (NBCSN)

Edmonton Oilers goalie Cam Talbot was a workhorse this season appearing in 73 games and winning 42 of them but that wasn’t enough to get him a Vezina nomination. (FanRag Sports)

Great chat today on @NHLNetwork! Thanks for having me on. https://t.co/UeLxMFxm3b — RealPatrickEaves (@Patrick_Eaves) April 25, 2017

Vegas GM George McPhee has been the general manager six times in the draft lottery, winning the #1 pick in 2003 where the Caps selected Alex Ovechkin. The Golden Knights hope that luck carries over to this Saturday’s lottery drawing. (SinBin Vegas)

Finally, just hours after the Washington Capitals dispatched the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 1st round, Caps forward Justin Williams received a speeding ticket.